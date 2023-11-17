What happened to Tim Allen, the actor of Go Santa Claus!, Toy Story, and Housewives, who has recently returned to television, reprising his best-known role.

In the words of Tim Allen himself, this actor has been: Santa Claus, Buzz Lightyear, Tim Taylor Tools y Mike Baxter, four of his best-known characters from the movies: Go Santa Claus! (1994) and Toy Story (1995), as well as their respective sequels, and the series: A Botched Home (1991) y One for all (2011).

If you want to know the other films in which Tim Allen has participatedfigure out why was he imprisoned for two yearsand discover his most recent filmography, be sure to read the following article.

Tim Allen was imprisoned when he was starting his comedy career

Tim Allen’s arrest for cocaine possession

Tim Allen was born in Colorado, United States, in June 1953. During school he discovered his love for the piano and, later, in Western Michigan Universityparticipated in student radio while graduating in Audiovisual production.

His career as comedian He started it in 1975, in a Detroit comedy club, which made him start to gain some fame and opened the doors for him to appear in a television advertisement. However, Its success was interrupted in 1978when he was arrested at Kalamazoo-Battle Creek International Airport for drug possession.

Specifically, they caught him with 650 grams of cocaine and pleaded guilty. Although he could have been sentenced to life in prison, he managed to reduce his sentence to a maximum of seven years by providing the names of other traffickers. Finally, They released him after two years and four months.

After his time in prison, he resumed his life as a comedian, and appeared on various television programs. Although the first movie in which we could see it was Tropical Snow (1988) Ciro Duranwhat made him rise to fame was his next work in the series A mess at homewhere He played the character of Tim Taylor Tools for eight years.

Tim Allen as Scott Calvin in Go Santa! (1994)

He also became very popular thanks to his role as Santa Claus in the comedy Go Santa Claus! of John Pasquinand produced by Walt Disney Picturesin which the executive Scott Calvin had become by accident Santa Claus.

The film was so successful at the box office that it had two sequels in the following years: Santa Claus 2 (2002) y Santa Claus 3: For a Christmas without cold (2006), both directed by Michael Lembeck.

For more than a decade we did not hear from him again. Santa Claus the Tim Allenbut the most famous character of his career I would return to it several years later. Although, at that time, the old Santa Claus was about to return to work for Disney, playing the astronaut Buzz Lightyear of Toy Story in its original version.

The Pixar film also received a great reception, while revolutionized the animation industryso we heard Tim Allen again in its sequels: Toy Story 2 (1999), Toy Story 3 (2010) and Toy Story 4 (2019), as well as in the various spin-offs they have had.

once again for Disney, Tim Allen starred in the comedy From jungle to jungle (1997), again under the direction of John Pasquin, and a couple of years later we saw it in the comedy of Science fiction Heroes out of orbit (1999) Dean Parisotalong with Sigourney Weaver and Alan Rickman.

What happened to Tim Allen

Tim Allen in A Crazy Christmas (2004)

While participating in sequels to his greatest hits, Tim Taylor actor He also continued to appear in other comedies such as: A caring father (2001) by John Pasquin, o The big mess (2002) Barry Sonnenfeld.

He starred with Jamie Lee Curtis in A crazy christmas (2004) Joe Rothalong with Courteney Cox in Captain Zoom and the little big heroes (2006) Peter Hewittalong with Robert Downey Jr. and Danny Glover in Honey, I’m a dog (2006) Brian Robbinsand together with John Travolta in Wild pigs (With a pair… of wheels) (2007) Walt Becker.

In 2008, Danny Glover’s former partner He took a small turn in his career, abandoning comedy to act in the dramatic film Red belt of David Mametand in 2010 he made his feature film directorial debut with the comedy Crazy on the Outsidein which he himself starred, and in which he worked again with Sigourney Weaver.

The following year, he returned to comedy with the series One for allwhich led him to play the character of Mike Baxter for six years. Mike Baxter was based on his own life, to from a republican father with three daughters.

During the time that Uno para todos was broadcast, Tim Allen focused his career on that comedy and we saw him appear very little on screen, except for his intervention in some documentaries.

Tim Allen today

Tim Allen as Scott Calvin in The Claus Family! (2022)

Tim Allen’s great return We live it in 2022, with the premiere of the series What a Claus family! for Disney Plus. 16 years laterTim Allen once again put on the suit of Santa Clausto give life to a Scott Calvin who was already 65 years old at the time and I thought about retirement.

At 70 years old, Tim Allen continues doing what he loves most: acting in a serie comedy, playing a character he knows very well. Last Christmas, Disney Plus renewed What a Claus family! for one second seasonwhich will arrive on its streaming platform in November 2023.

Now that you know what became of Tim Allen, we invite you to discover other celebrities such as Tim Robbins, the actor from Life Sentence who is now the villain of an Apple TV+ series or Jenna Fischer, the actress of Pam Beesley in The Office who remains very close to the character.

Every week we will publish new stories from other legendary actresses and actors whose lives also took an unexpected turn, as in the case of Tim Allen, the comedian who has stepped into the shoes of Santa Claus, Buzz Lightyear and Tim Taylor Tools.