On November 17, 1983, the Zapatista Army of National Liberation (EZLN) was founded in Chiapas, southern Mexico, an armed clandestine and anti-capitalist movement that has had and still has a fundamental importance in the development of the radical left in Latin America and has a huge influence on many left-wing movements in Europe too. The group became very famous and admired starting in the 1990s, also for the charisma of its leader, a university professor who called himself subcomandante – “subcomandante Marcos” – because he considered himself a commander who obeyed his people. Over the years his character, who appeared in public wearing a balaclava, like all the other members of the group, and often smoking a pipe, has become a global icon also compared to the Argentine revolutionary Ernesto “Che” Guevara.

Over time, the Zapatista movement has partially modified its objectives, transforming itself from a revolutionary group characterized by armed struggle to one that fights for the recognition of the civil, social and self-determination rights of indigenous populations. Furthermore, especially over the last two decades, it has progressively lost its centrality. In Chiapas, however, the Zapatistas continue to manage part of the territory autonomously, although in ways increasingly opposed by the government and local criminal groups.

The EZLN was born in years of clashes between the government of the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI), which ruled Mexico in an authoritarian manner from 1929 to 2000, and various armed clandestine groups. The EZLN was founded by some former members of the National Liberation Forces (FLN) – a Marxist-Leninist inspired organization that years earlier had fought and lost against the Mexican army – and by indigenous people from the state of Chiapas. According to its non-indigenous founders, the FLN had failed because it had failed to involve local indigenous people, who represented more than 25 percent of the state’s population and whose rights had been systematically and historically denied by the central government.

The group took its name from the Mexican revolutionary leader Emiliano Zapata, active in the first decades of the twentieth century and a mythical figure in Mexico and on the global left, and in the early years it settled and grew in secret in the Selva Lacandona, a forest in Chiapas inhabited by the Lacandón population , descendant of the Mayans. On January 1, 1994, he started an armed revolt in Chiapas demanding freedom, democracy and justice for all the Mexican people. In the first days of the uprising, the EZLN occupied some cities in the region, but was rather quickly repelled by the army.

However, the Zapatistas remained active in the forest regions of eastern Chiapas, and succeeded in creating autonomous communities based on collective decision-making. In subsequent years, the 1994 uprising was judged to have had a positive effect on strengthening Mexican democracy: in 2000 the PRI regime ended, and Mexico became a democracy after all.

For years, the Zapatista movement was surrounded by a mythical aura that had an enormous influence on the global left. Subcomandante Marcos, as well as a political and military leader, was also a great communicator, capable of using his charisma to attract the world’s attention to the Zapatista cause. Among other things, over the years the movement organized international conferences and Marcos was the author of many political and philosophical writings which had a notable diffusion especially in the 1990s, and contributed to increasing the myth of Zapatismo and of Marcos himself.

In 2014, Subcomandante Marcos announced his “symbolic death” as a character and changed his name to Subcomandante Galeano, to honor another Zapatista leader killed that year by a paramilitary group as part of a government crackdown (a “war low intensity” that never really stopped). At the same time he also announced that he would no longer be the voice of the movement as “his public image had become a distraction” and handed over command to subcommander Moisés (a man from the Tojolabal indigenous community) in favor of more communal leadership. Despite this, he is still one of the leaders of the movement and is included in the decision-making processes.

At the same time, the ideology and objectives of the movement have changed: if in 1994 the main objective of the group was to instigate a left-wing revolution throughout Mexico, today the civil and public management of the territories is separated from the military and clandestine one of the ‘EZLN and the indigenous component has become preponderant compared to the revolutionary one. For example, in recent years the movement has focused on countering the “invasion of nature-plundering companies”, i.e. the government’s actions of deforestation, extraction of materials including silver, of which Mexico is the world’s leading producer, and construction of large works on indigenous territory, even in places considered sacred.

In these communities and in the ranks of the Zapatista Army, women have an important role and responsibilities. The Zapatista ideology immediately included the principle of gender equality and feminist demands, especially in their meaning of indigenous feminism: among the so-called “revolutionary laws” conceived by the movement and enunciated during the 1994 uprising there was also the Revolutionary women’s law that guaranteed their rights in matters of marriage, children, work, health, education, political and military participation.

In the last month the Zapatista movement announced the dissolution of the “autonomous municipalities”, that is, the communities that the movement managed autonomously. Many have interpreted this announcement as a sign of crisis, and the Zapatista leaders themselves, in their communiqués, have denounced the fact that the territories they administer are increasingly invaded and threatened by the action of the Mexican drug trafficking cartels (which according to the Zapatistas receive support from the central government). At the same time as the dissolution of the municipalities, the movement also presented a “new structure of Zapatista autonomy”, that is, an administrative reorganization of the territories, about which, however, not much is yet known.