In 2012, producer Basil Iwanyk teamed up with Tom Hardy, the acclaimed Mad Max: Fury Road and Venom actor, to adapt Splinter Cell for the big screen.

It’s not every day that a Splinter Cell movie is announced. Ubisoft’s espionage franchise may be in slow times, but at least we know that Ubisoft Toronto working on a remake of the original gamelaunched in 2002.

Over the course of a decade, Splinter Cell It became a real alternative to Metal Gear Solid, which in its beginnings was one of Xbox’s workhorses.

However, the franchise disappeared with the transition to the PS4 and Xbox One generation, and fans are wondering when we will see Sam Fisher again.

Ubisoft Toronto is preparing Splinter Cell Remake, a AAA that resurrects the original 2002 game on PC and next-gen consoles. Of course, we still don’t know when this new installment of the spy saga will be released.

And what happened to Sam Fisher’s film adaptation? Announced in 2012, nothing has been said about this long-awaited film for six years, which featured Tom Hardy as the main protagonist.

The movie we may never see

The idea of ​​seeing Tom Hardy, one of the best actors today, like Sam Fisher, was a dream for Splinter Cell fans. The actor had just excelled as Bane in The Dark Knight Rises, and expectations were very high.

However, the project has been stalled with the release date planned for 2017. Six years later, it seems we will never see this adaptation with Tom Hardy.

After the official announcement in 2012, the Splinter Cell movie already had director (Doug Liman)lead actor and a script by Sheldon Turner.

Two years later, In 2014, Turner wrote a new draftwhich led to the departure of director Doug Liman, much to the regret of fans.

Meanwhile, Tom Hardy was betting on projects like Mad Max: Fury Road (2015) or Venom (2018), which gave a very bad feeling.

The last news about the project dates back to 2017, with a report from Collider, in which the producer Basil Iwanyk said the following:

”The challenge of making Splinter Cell interesting was that we didn’t have a very specific backstory. That allowed us to create our own world and really flesh out and round out the characters. “Our movie doesn’t feel like a movie that came out of a video game, I think it will feel like a Tom Hardy badass action movie.”

This makes us think that perhaps cancellation is the best possible fate for the Splinter Cell movie. Never had a clear idea to adapt the Ubisoft saga to the big screen.

Those responsible for the film wanted it to be a blockbuster starring Tom Hardy, and not a faithful adaptation to Splinter Cell and Sam Fisher’s character. Perhaps for this reason, they decided (silently) that the project would not go forward.

Would you have liked to see a Splinter Cell movie with Tom Hardy? Without a doubt, it would have been a good action film, but fans of the Ubisoft saga may have seen it as a betrayal of the foundations of this franchise.