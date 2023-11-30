The Funko movie they confirmed a few years ago remains a mystery. But what has really happened? Will it come to theaters one day?

Many viewers wonder what happened to that Funko movie that they confirmed. This project was announced by Warner Bros. Pictures in 2019. It was presented as a major animation project intended to extend the success of The LEGO Movie. Despite initial expectations and rumors about the inclusion of iconic characters from different franchises such as Star Wars, DC Comics and Marvel Studios, the project quickly stalled and became a television series instead of a film. However, we haven’t had any news for a long time.

Originally, the funko movie It was going to be directed by Mark Dindal, director of The Emperor and His Follies (2000), and the screenwriter would be Teddy Newton, known for the animated short film Day and Night (2010). Although there was speculation about the inclusion of famous characters such as Harley Quinn and Deadpool, concerns about the overly focused approach to brand promotion and lack of originality were raised from the beginning. It was not going to be an easy film to produce.

A concatenation of economic and business problems

Warner Bros. Pictures

As the project progressed, Financial and corporate problems at Warner Bros. Pictures, along with the coronavirus pandemic, affected its development. The lack of updates on the film from Funko after the initial announcement and the restructuring of Warner Animation Group to Warner Bros. Pictures Animation led to the belief that the project had been scrapped for good.

Andrew Perlmutter, CEO of Funko, expressed the company’s interest in seeing its properties adapted to film or television. But the figure and merchandising company’s financial challenges, as well as changes at Warner Bros. Pictures, have made this film unlikely.. Therefore, today, we can almost answer the headline’s question as… It has been cancelled! However, it has not been. What is clear is that it has been left in a definitive state of waiting from which it will be difficult to get out.

Source: Collider

David Lorao

Aragonese born in Mollet del Vallès. Journalist and writer, lover of literature, music, comics and superheroes. I also like wolves and I have one called Snow.