One of the games that generated the most controversy since its announcement is Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake, which was completely disliked by the community by offering a new version of the title that looked horrible. Now, and after the problems in its development and a long pause without news, Ubisoft shared news about it.

The prince still needs time to return

As you probably know, last November 21 marked the 20th anniversary of Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time, which was released in 2003 for PC and consoles of the time.

2 decades have passed since then and fans are waiting for the remake of the installment that Ubisoft promised in 2020, at which time a first trailer was published that few liked, which caused a delay due to criticism and even forced to change its study and make a restart in development.

Now, and on the occasion of the 20 years of the original game, Ubisoft shared a message in which it confirmed that the renewed project is going well.

Here you can see it:

This is the publication on the official Prince of Persia account

“As you know, the passionate team at Ubisoft Montreal is reimagining this legendary story and we are pleased to announce today that the project has passed an important internal milestone and development is moving forward. We hope to share more in the future!” says the message.

It is worth mentioning that the French company recently indicated that it has no plans for new remakes of Prince of Persia, this is probably due to the eventful process that the game has had, so it will be a shame not to see the direct sequels to Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time: Prince of Persia: Warrior Within and Prince of Persia: The Two Thrones.

Related Video: June Nintendo Direct: News Roundup



We just have to wait to find out a possible release window for this remake of Prince of Persia and we will be attentive to inform you about any news. Meanwhile, we invite you to learn other news about the saga at this link.

What do you expect from this Ubisoft remake? Tell us in the comments.

Stay informed at LEVEL UP.

Related video: News summary



Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News

Fuente