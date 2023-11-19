Not all outstanding minds can become outstanding CEOs. In the technology industry we find several examples of this scenario, but one of the most notable is that of Marissa Mayera young woman who had proven to be a prodigy in the academic and professional world until it was her turn, or rather decided, to take the reins of Yahoo!

That list of successes that he had achieved throughout his career was somewhat tarnished when the company, which was once one of the most prominent in Silicon Valley, failed to turn around. What happened to Mayer after that event? The passage of time can help us understand what happened from another perspective. Let’s go back in time.

The outstanding mind that stood out in Silicon Valley

Mayer was born on May 30, 1975 in Wisconsin, United States. She is the daughter of an art teacher and an environmental engineer. From a very young age she was interested in making extracurricular activities that, in a way, ended up marking part of his life. He primarily spent a lot of time and effort participating in the curling and dance teams during school.

Her dream was to become a pediatric neurosurgeon. With the clear objective of achieving it, she enrolled at Stanford University, but she soon changed her academic plans and began studying Symbol Systems, where she excelled enormously, while not neglecting her passion for dance. In fact, she participated in several university ballet competitions.

Mayer continued at Stanford, eventually graduating in Symbol Systems and earning a master’s degree in computer’s science. By 1999 she had completed this academic journey with a dedicated focus on artificial intelligence. Now it may seem curious that the young woman opted for this discipline when it was not as popular as it is today.





His path through the academic world continued alongside the professional, obtaining an honorary doctorate from the Illinois Institute of Technology. At the end of the 1990s, Mayer had become a professional with great potential that many technology companies wanted to sign. After receiving more than a dozen job offers, she opted for Google.

The search giant was certainly not giant. In fact, Mayer was employee number 20. Her first tasks in the company were “coding code,” supervising small engineering teams and develop Google’s first search offerings. One of his most notable contributions was the “clean” Google homepage that we all know.





The young woman developed an interesting professional career within the search engine’s firm, which included identifying talents and preparing them for new roles in intensive training days. At Google she became one of the top managers of Search Products and User Experience, she also led Local Services, Maps and Location.

His life, apparently, was not destined to continue at Google. In 2012 she made the jump to competition. Mayer was appointed Chairman and CEO of Yahoo! after several changes of address and amid a deterioration in the number of visits to the portal. His mission was clear: he had to revitalize the company, preferably by increasing traffic and advertising revenue.

Drastic measures and crusade against remote work

In 2013, remote work was not as widespread as it is today, mainly after the pandemic, but many Yahoo! employees They fulfilled their obligations outside the office. This was not to the liking of Mayer, who made in-person work the first commandment of his management. That decision cost him a wave of criticism for lack of flexibility.





He also launched a performance appraisal system where bosses rated employees. Those who received an unfavorable score they could be fired. This also generated controversy and even Yahoo! of promoting labor practices that were outside the provisions of local California laws.

During his leadership, Yahoo! bought Tumblr for $1.1 billion, a company whose market capitalization plummeted months after the operation (a company that was later sold to Verizon at a practically ridiculous price). He also bought news app Summly and advertising analytics company Flurry.

We must recognize that very few CEOs have the ability to admit their mistakes publicly. We recently saw him with Satya Nadella, lamenting about nipping Windows Phone development in the bud. Mayer did the same with the aforementioned Tumblr acquisition. This year he said that buying Netflix for $4 billion or Hulu for $1,300 would have been a better decision.

Mayer had a promising start at Yahoo! At first the firm presented favorable financial results. In addition, the executive managed to increase visits from mobile devices and develop an advertising scheme that went beyond the desktop version of the portal. These achievements were not enough to satisfy shareholders, whose vision was focused on another kind of general growth.





By 2015, the stock had taken a big hit, while overall overall traffic to Yahoo! continued to fall and advertising revenues did not improve. All this while the investment group Starboard Value exerted pressure to maintain its participation in Alibaba and called for the sale of the company’s Internet business. An Owler survey rated the board as one of the least liked in the sector.

A year later Mayer announced that Verizon Communications would buy the core Yahoo! for more than 4,000 million dollars, excluding the participation of Yahoo! on Alibaba and Yahoo! Japan. The executive remained in office until 2017, when the operation was authorized by regulators and finally completed. After her resignation, she decided to remain linked to the world of technology, although with her own project.

Currently, Mayer is the co-founder and CEO of Sunshine (formerly Lumi Labs), a Palo Alto, California-based startup that offers an app that uses artificial intelligence to organize contacts on smartphones, Sunshine Contacts. Yahoo! It was sold several more times and is now part of Apollo Global Management.

Images: Magnus Höij | Adam Tinworth | Eirik Solheim | Titian | Sebastian Bergmann

