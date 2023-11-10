What happened to Joe Morton, an actor we have seen in films like Terminator 2: Judgment Day or the latest superhero films directed by Zack Snyder.

Joe Morton is an actor whose filmography spans almost hundreds of movies, and you probably know more than one of them. Among his most notable feature films are films such as Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) or Zack Snyder’s Justice League (2021), to name just a couple.

In the following article you will be able to discover what other films Joe Morton has starred in throughout his career, as well as his most recent audiovisual projects and those yet to come.

What happened to Joe Morton

Joe Morton as Dr. Miles Bennett Dyson in Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991)

Joseph Thomas Morton Jr. was born in October 1947, in Harlem, New York. During his childhood he traveled to several countries, due to his father’s military work, although he finally ended up studying theater at the Hofstra University located in New York.

He began his career as a performer on stage, making his Broadway debut with Hairand also appearing in musical works Salvation y Raisin.

For its part, on television we were able to see it for the first time in the 70s, in an episode of Bracken’s World and in another of Mission: Impossible, although he stood out more for his main roles in the series Search for Tomorrow (1973) y Grady (1975).

He came to the cinema in 1977 thanks to the comedy On the other side of the news of Joan Micklin Silverwhich was followed by other feature films such as:

Time to kill (1982) Armand Mastroianni, The brother from another planet (1984) John Sayles, The strange visitors (1987) Fleming B. Fullero The price of passion (1988) Leonard Nimoystarring Diane Keaton and Liam Neeson.

The story of Joe Morton, the scientist from Terminator 2

But his participation in all those films cannot be compared to the success he had after his appearance in Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) by James Cameron.

In the film, starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, Joe Morton he put himself in the skin of Dr. Miles Bennett Dysonknown for being the creator of Skynet: the powerful artificial intelligence that appears in the saga.

After meeting Mel Gibson, Jamie Lee Curtis and Elijah Wood in Forever Young (1992) Steve MinerJoe Morton got behind the cameras for the first time to direct an episode of the series Tribeca (1993) David J. Burkein which he also participated as a leading actor.

His experience acquired in Tribeca led him to direct once again in the series Eureka (2006), created by Andrew Cosby y Jaime Pagliaand in which he also had a prominent role.

In 1994 he released the action film Speed: Maximum Power of Jan de Bontin which he shared the screen with Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock, and in 1995 he starred in The Walking Dead Preston A. Whitmore IIwhich has nothing to do with the zombie saga.

At the end of the 90s, the former colleague of Arnold Schwarzenegger agreed with Chris Cooper in Lone Star (1996) John Saylescon Kurt Russell y Steven Seagal en Critical decision (1996) Stuart Bairdand with Johnny Depp and Charlize Theron in The face of terror (1999) Rand Ravich.

Entering the new century, he starred alongside Harrison Ford and Michelle Pfeiffer in What the truth hides (2000) by Robert Zemeckis, with Ben Affleck and Gwyneth Paltrow in Something to count (2000) Don Rooscon Will Smith y Jamie Foxx en Ali (2001) by Michael Mann, and with Kevin Costner and Susanna Thompson in Dragonfly (The shadow of the dragonfly) (2002) Tom Shadyac.

He met again with several of these people on other projects, such as: Sandra Bullock and director Jan de Bont in Speed ​​2 (1997), Ben Affleck in Paycheck (2003) John Wooo Jamie Foxx in Stealth: The invisible threat (2005) Rob Cohen.

Joe Morton today

The former Dr. Miles Bennett Dyson He never abandoned television, but in recent years it has been one of the artistic fields that he has frequented the most.

For five years, he was a recurring character in one of his most popular series: Scandalof Shonda Rhimesin which he played the character of Eli Rowan Pope; and had a leading role in both the series Proof of Rob Bragglike in comedy God Friended Me of Steven Lilien y Bryan Wynbrandt.

More recently he has been part of the cast of the series: The Politician, created by Ryan Murphy and available on Netflix, and Our Kind of Peoplecreated by Tasha Smith y Keesha Sharp for Fox.

The last years of Joe Morton have also been strongly marked by superhero cinema, since in the films of Zack Snyder Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016), Justice League (2017) and Zack Snyder’s Justice League (2021), he embodied Silas StoneCyborg’s scientist father and creator of the Titans Tower.

In the first film his appearance was more fleeting, but in the following installments, especially in the director’s version of Zack Snyderthe character of Silas Stone gained a little more prominence.

At the moment, the only project that Joe Morton has pending release is Trinity’s Triumpha dramatic feature film directed by Michael J. Wickham for which there is no official synopsis.

Now that you know what What happened to Joe Morton?

