What happened to Georgie Henley, the little sister from The Chronicles of Narnia who almost lost her life, and also from acting in Game of Thrones: The House of the Dragon.

It is possible that if we say Georgie Henley you will not know who we are talking about, but you will surely locate her if we add that it was Lucy Pevensie, one of the girls who starred in the film saga The Chronicles of Narnia along with William Moseley, Skandar Keynes and Anna Popplewell .

But what happened to the protagonist of Narnia? Are you still making films today? In what other media have you been able to see it lately? If you want to know the answer, you will find it in the following lines.

What happened to Georgie Henley

Georgie Henley (left) as Lucy Pevensie in The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe (2005)

Georgina Helen Henley, better known as Georgie Henley, was born in 1995 in West Yorkshire, England, the youngest of three sisters. She got her first role in a movie when she was less than ten years old, for the feature film The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe (2005), directed by Andrew Adamson.

The lion, the witch and the wardrobe It was not the first adaptation of CS Lewis’s work, but it was the most recent and the one that has had the most impact. What’s more, the movie by Disney was so popular that in the following years two more feature films were made that followed the order of the books.

In the first film of NarniaGeorgie Henley played Lucy Pevensiethe younger sister of Edmund (Skandar Keynes), Peter (William Moseley) y Susan (Anna Popplewell). Although, in the adult version of her that appears at the end of the film, she plays this character as her older sister. Rachael Henley.

Georgie Henley reprized her role as Lucy in The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian (2008), directed again by Andrew Adamson, and in The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader (2010), directed this time by Michael Apted.

Disney would have continued to adapt the complete saga of Narniabut the collection of Prince Caspian It was not as good as the one he obtained with the first delivery, and the project disappeared from his plans.

In between the first installment of Narnia and the next, Georgie Henley also dropped by the series Jane Eyre (2006) Susanna White -playing the protagonist as a young woman-, and for the plays Babes in the Wood y We Will Rock You.

Georgie Henley almost lost her life after The Chronicles of Narnia

Georgie Henley como Mary Warren en Perfect Sisters (2014)

After NarniaGeorgie Henley appreciated in the movies The Sisterhood of Night (2013) from Caryn WaechterIn the role of Mary Warreny Perfect Sisters (2014) from Stanley M. Brooksgiving life to Beth Anderson.

Last year, the former Lucy Pevensie revealed through Instagram how He almost lost his life at the age of 18.shortly after starting to study at the University of Cambridge. The cause was a strange disease known as necrotizing fasciitis.

They were about to amputate his left arm.but she managed to save herself, although the scars she had as a result of the operations and surgeries inhibited her in her professional life for almost a decade: she hid them with bandages, long sleeves, makeup or “pants so she could put her hand in her pocket.”

“It took me a long time to recover“both physically and mentally, but I hoped that one day the right time would come to talk about what happened,” he wrote. the actress of Narnia in the publication, now proud to show itself as it is to the industry.

“My scars are not something I should be ashamed of.“added the interpreter. “They are a map of the pain my body has endured and, more importantly, a reminder of my survival”.

During her stay at the University, the british performer He acted in several plays, such as: Play it again, Sam the Woody Allen, Penelope and the twelve maids by Margaret Atwood, A Clockwork Orange Anthony Burgess o The Trojans of Euripides; and he directed some production like Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street.

In 2016, the former protagonist of Narnia wrote, produced and directed his first short film, titled Tidewhich was about a young lesbian couple who we saw going through different stages of their lives.

A year later we were able to see it in the movie Access All Areas (2017) Bryn Higginsand in 2019 in The princess of Spainan American miniseries based on the true story of Catherine of Aragonin which Georgie Henley played Margaret Tudor.

That same year, his name was one of those that was considered to become part of the cast of Game of Thrones: The House of the Dragon, but finally HBO Max ruled out Georgie Henley’s participation in the prequel, and we have not had the opportunity to see her return to the fantasy genre.

Georgie Henley today

Amphibian de Georgie Henley

We have had its most recent appearance in The diplomata Netflix fiction series about Kate Wyler, a diplomat who becomes the new North American ambassador to London, in a position for which she was not prepared. In it, Georgie Henley played the character of Pensy.

In addition, Georgina Helen Henley also entered the publishing world last year by publishing her first work titled Amphibiana collection of poetry in which “lust and love to power and gender, passing through modern and classic references” intermingle. Their poems have been described as “sensual, fascinating, feminist and powerful”.

At 28 years old, Lucy Pevensie actress He has a long career ahead of him. If you want to know what her next projects will be, it is best to take a look at her different social networks in which she is quite active.

Now that you know what What happened to Georgie Henley?we invite you to discover other celebrities like Neus Asensi, the actress from Torrente who regretted acting in Santiago Segura’s films or Katie Holmes, the actress from Dawson Crece and Batman Begins who now directs her own films.

Every week we will publish new stories from other legendary actresses and actors whose lives also took an unexpected turn, as in the case of Georgie Henley, the girl from The Chronicles of Narnia.