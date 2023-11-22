Initial note. If what you are looking for is the story of that other Ares, the pizpireto from Soriano immortalized by the cameras of ‘Callejeros’ while chanting “Pim-pam, drink Lacasitos” in full blood alcohol control and after a night of partying, in that case check him out Take a look at this article from Motorpasion. Here it is the turn of an equally popular Ares, but something older.

The spotlight is now on Ares Galaxy, the file sharing software, the famous P2P (peer-to-peer) program that allowed a generation to download to the computer everything from the last song of El Arrebato or Evanescence to the latest installment of ‘ Pirates of the Caribbean’.

If you wanted to access—or share—a movie, video clip, photos or programs, Ares offered a tool relatively simple and open. So attractive was it that it became a PC classic of the first decade of the 2000s, before Spotify entered the scene and other streaming content platforms took hold. It was not as convenient, fast or accessible as choosing a movie on Netflix or listening to a song on Spotify, but it did offer other advantages.

And those advantages made it gain popularity in the 2000s… and survive decades later.

Simple and successful





To find the origins of Ares Galaxy we have to go back two decades ago, to 2002, when it started rolling in the wake of other P2P, such as Napster or Kazaa, a few years younger and that in one way or another succumbed to the tremendous success that they ended up achieving. It was easy to install, its interface did not present major complications and the files were found and could be downloaded more or less quickly. With those ingredients it didn’t take long for it to catch on among users.

And he triumphed, of course.

The program started with the Gnutella network, but a few months after its premiere it decided to bet on its own decentralized network. The next big change came in 2005, when released its code under the GPL license and became free software in a move, perhaps, to avoid the legal problems that Napster had faced just a few years before. Over time, P2P gained customers and funds until it reached a popularity comparable to that of Emule, also launched in 2002.





It wasn’t all champagne and roses.

Ares became the gateway to a cosmos of content, including songs, episodes of series, movies and games, but also a strainer of viruses so feared that some cybers owners – another vestige of the Internet – came to prohibit its installation. There were those who modified the code to create variants with adware or malware incorporated and then put into circulation.

Thus, between downloads and the occasional annoyance when discovering that your computer was infected, Ares was celebrating his birthday and writing a chapter in the recent history of the Internet, one that he shared with other peer-to-peer clients equally or even more popular than him. Ares Galaxy itself, like eMule, LimeWire or Soulseek. Meanwhile, Daniel Ek and Martin Lorentzon were laying the foundations in Sweden for Spotify and a change of cycle. New times, new uses, new tools, you know.

That the years of fame are far away does not mean that Ares Galaxy, Soulseek or eMule passed away. Even today you can download the old Ares from SourceForge.

Perhaps without the profusion of content of a decade and a half ago, but in 2018 we still told you how you could use it – equipped with a search engine, channels to chat with other users and with its own native player – to download chapters of some series or another. Not manyTRUE.

Now, as an exercise in nostalgia it is priceless.

