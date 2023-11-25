There is a library in the United Kingdom that preserves a fascinating document: a 19th century exam prepared by the first professional college of teachers, the College of Preceptors, founded in 1846.

This association was a pioneer in testing and certifying students: first experimentally, in private schools in Nottingham, and then on a large scale. She was also the first to develop formal teacher education.

In addition to the traditional subjectssuch as language and mathematics, history and English, the exams of that time evaluated land and marine surveying, accounting and commercial sciences, religion and, of course, Latin and Greek.

The following questions were selected by the BBC from a exam de 1859 which is preserved in the library of the Royal College of Surgeons of the United Kingdom.

1. Find the least common multiple of 10, 24, 25, 32 and 45

A. 7200

B. 4500

C. 2400

2. What is a preposition?

A. A word that describes a verb.

B. A word used to connect two sentences.

C. A word that describes where or when something is in relation to something else.

3. What are the three main elements in the composition of air?

A. 67% helium, 27% oxygen, 4% nitrogen

B. 78% nitrogen, 21% oxygen, 0.9% argon

C. 72% oxygen, 25% hydrogen, 1.5% nitrogen

4. Explain the chemical changes that take place during the combustion process of an ordinary fire

A. Hydrogen combines with oxygen to produce water vapor, carbon combines with oxygen to produce carbon dioxide, and energy is released.

B. Carbon combines with oxygen to produce carbon dioxide, magnesium combines with oxygen to produce magnesium oxide, and the energy is contained.

C. Hydrogen combines with nitrogen to produce ammonia, carbon combines with oxygen to produce carbon dioxide, and energy is released.

5. If it is 12:00 in Greenwich in winter, what time is it in St. Petersburg?

A. 2:00 p.m.

B. 15:00

C. 16:00

6. What was the Invincible Armada?

A. The naval fleet of the Ottoman Empire famous for its victory at the Battle of Preveza in 1538

B. The Spanish naval fleet that was defeated by the English in 1588

C. The name of Christopher Columbus’ caravels

7. What is the Domesday Book?

A. A tapestry depicting the Norman conquest of England in 1066

B. A text that predicts the events of the last days on Earth

C. A land register from the reign of William the Conqueror in 1086

8. How is a musical note affected if a dot is placed immediately after it?

A. Increases its duration by 50%

B. Doubles its duration

C. Decreases its duration by 50%

Here are the answers:

(1) A

The least common multiple (lcm) is the smallest number that is a multiple of each of the numbers. To get to the answer, we can write the multiples of each number until we find the first one that matches all of them.

Another method is to decompose each number into prime factors:

1 decomposes into 2 × 5 24 decomposes into 2³ × 3 25 decomposes as 5² 32 decomposes as 2⁵ 45 decomposes as 3² × 5

And then multiply the common factors to the highest exponent:

2⁵ × 3² × 5² = 32 × 9 × 25 = 7200

(2) C

Las prepositions They are words that indicate relationships between different elements of the sentence, such as place, time, cause, purpose, etc. For example, in the sentence “The book is on the table,” “on” is the preposition that indicates the relationship of place between “the book” and “the table.”

The most common prepositions are: a, before, under, fits, with, against, from, in, between, until, towards, for, according to, without, on, after.

(3) B

The three main elements in air composition son:

Nitrogen (N₂): It makes up approximately 78% of the air in the Earth’s atmosphere. It is an inert gas and does not react easily with other elements or compounds. Oxygen (O₂): It represents around 21% of the air. It is essential for the respiration of most life forms on Earth and is used in numerous industrial processes. Argon (Ar): Although often overlooked, argon is the third most abundant component of air, comprising about 0.9%. It is a noble, inert gas and has practically no biological role.

Together, these three gases represent more than 99% of the composition of atmospheric air. The remaining elements include carbon dioxide, neon, helium, methane, and traces of other gases, plus a variable amount of water vapor that we call humidity.

(4) A

Fuels such as coal, oil, and natural gas contain hydrocarbons, compounds that contain hydrogen and carbons.

During combustion, these hydrocarbons react with oxygen from air. Hydrogen and oxygen atoms combine to form water vapor. Carbon and oxygen atoms combine to produce carbon dioxide.

In these oxidation reactions, both hydrogen with oxygen and carbon with oxygen, energy is released in the form of heat and light (flames). That is why combustion is said to be an exothermic reaction.

(5) B

Before the introduction of Coordinated Universal Time (UTC) in 1972, the time in Greenwich Meridian (GMT) was the reference point for determining time zones around the world. Saint Petersburg is located in the Moscow time zone (MSK), which is GMT+3.

The three-hour time difference only applies to winter. Between the last Sunday in March and the last Sunday in October, the United Kingdom switches to daylight saving time and clocks move forward one hour. Russia, on the other hand, keeps the clocks the same, so the time difference is reduced to two hours. In summer, it would be 2:00 p.m. in St. Petersburg when it is 12:00 p.m. in Greenwich.

(6) B

The invincible army (also known as the Spanish Armada) was a fleet of over 100 armed ships sent by the Catholic King Philip II to invade England and overthrow the Protestant Queen Elizabeth I.

The English navy used fire ships to disperse the Spanish fleet before attacking. Many ships were sunk by storms as they attempted to return home around Scotland.

(7) C

He Domesday Book is a detailed record of the lands and resources of England commissioned by William the Conqueror in 1086 to administer his lands and ensure the collection of taxes. It had information on properties, land, populations, natural resources and tax values ​​of almost every town and city in England and parts of Wales.

This historical document is fundamental to understanding medieval English society and is one of the oldest administrative records preserved almost completely.

(8) A

When a dot is placed immediately after a musical note, the duration of that note is increased by 50% of its value original. The point is known as a “puntillo.”

A half note (2 beats) with a dot lasts 3 beats (2 + 1) An eighth note (1/2 beat) with a dot will last 3/4 of a time (1/2 + 1/4) A sixteenth note (1/4 beat) ) with a dot lasts 3/8 of time (1/4 + 1/8)

Speaking of notes. What grade did you get? If each correct answer is worth one point, a 4 is a pass, a 6 is a notable and an 8 is an outstanding.

