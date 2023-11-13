Süsen was about to tell Ömer the truth about the death of Kadir, the older Eren brother, when Sarp suddenly decided to lie to him to prevent him from discovering the truth: He told Asiye’s brother that Süsen and him were dating! !

Young Eren was devastated when he believed this lie, although he was not very surprised either since he was aware that the two were closer than ever.

Süsen and Sarp continue in front of everyone pretending that they are without a partner and the young Yilmaz does not miss the opportunity to get involved and provoke Ömer.

The young man appears before his brother with two bouquets of flowers for Süsen to emphasize to him that he is now the one with the girl his brother is still very much in love with: “Red or roses? Which one should I give to my girlfriend?” , he asks, while Ömer gets angry, tired, of his provocations. Will young Yilmaz discover that everything is a game and that nothing is as it seems?