Currently, there are a number of public and private aid offered by the Ministries for all citizens who meet a series of requirements. The truth is that, on many occasions, we do not know what type of help we can ask for and whether or not that economic boost belongs to us to cover our expenses. If you are aware of what aid you can request, in the following lines we will resolve all these doubts.

Public Administrations usually give citizens financial aid from time to time, in such a way that many of them do not run out due to ignorance of their existence or because they do not know for sure what type of documentation must be delivered to the offices. In the end, out of reluctance, we let this great opportunity completely disappear.

For this, there is a specialized web that solves all these types of setbacks that can become a great dilemma. Below, we tell you all the steps you must take to benefit from one of the benefits offered by the Government.

How to access the website

Nowadays, the Internet is very common for everyday tasks that we do on a daily basis. As common as making an appointment on unemployment or shopping at the supermarket online. In this context, you have surely ever thought about whether or not you have the right to access financial aid offered by the State to cope a little better with the weight of expenses in your daily life. To alleviate this minor discomfort, the website ‘Your Help’ gives you the opportunity to opt for one of the financial aid that is in force.

In this context, ‘Tus Ayudas’ invites you to register your personal data in a simple way to publicize whether or not you have permission to request aid in question. Of course, everything is carried out completely free of charge. To access the tool, you simply have to click on the link on the website and you will go directly to the main page.

Run a simulation

Once you are on the ‘home’ or main page, you will see a blue button in which you can carry out a free simulation in order to calculate if you are the right profile to request a financial benefit. This step is very easy, because you will only have to click on Free simulation.

When you have entered this section, you will have to complete a series of sections with all your private data. For example, you must respond to your age, your studies, your place of residence, your income and assets, your marital status or your level of disability, if you have one. This step is very important for the application to determine the personal aspects that must be taken into account for the Public Administration to grant financial aid.

What type of aid can be requested?

At the end of the form, the website will show you all the aid that you can request, both public and private. Likewise, the proposals will be organized by categories, such as unemployment, family, scholarships, etc. Although it is true that ‘Your Aid’ does not redirect you to the website where you must go to request the financial benefit, it allows you to check at a glance if you have the possibility of participating in one of the campaigns offered by the State.

In that case, you will have to know the specific place to enjoy the help, but at least you already have the idea that you are one of the lucky ones to request it. Yes indeed, Don’t forget to use this tool frequently if you want to be aware of new updates.