What is the meaning of the word “onii-chan” in manga and anime and why is it such a widely used expression?

Both manga and anime, being of Japanese origin, are greatly influenced by this culture in various aspects, the most notable being none other than forms of communication and languageWell, obviously, Japanese is the language in which each of these stories are.

By virtue of this, there are numerous expressions, which may well be verbal or bodily (gestures and behaviors), which are characteristic of the Japanese language and culture, such as, for example, greetings such as “ohayo” (おはよう, “good morning”); or “konnichiwa” (こんにちは, “hello” or “good morning”), or expressions to refer to other people such as “Hahaoya” (母親, “mom”), “Imoto” (妹”, “sister”), and even the popular word “onii-chan”, which we will talk about in more depth in this post.

And it is that, “onii-chan” It is one of the most used and well-known Japanese words in anime, although, for many manganime fans, its meaning and why it is so used is a total enigma, so, below, We will explain more about this well-known Japanese expression which has become a recurring element in manga and anime.

If you are a fan of anime and manga, you must surely know that one of the most used and recurring terms that is present in Japanese works is nothing more and nothing less than the expression onii-chan.

“Onii-chan” (older brother) It is a term in Japanese that translates as “older brother”and is used to refer in an affectionate and/or respectful way, as the expression denotes, to an older brother, who may well be biological or not.

This expression is normally used by younger sisters to refer to their older brother, but with the intention of demonstrate your affection, respect and esteem towards himself, and even, in some cases, it can also be used to refer to someone who is admired.

In conjunction with other terms such as “Yamero”, “Arigato”, “Domo” and “Yamete Kudasai”, “Onii-chan” has become one of the expressions or anime phrases most recurrent and well-known worldwide among manganime fans.

The reason why this expression is so used in manga and anime is directly related to the fact that, in Japanese culture, A lot of respect is expressed towards authority figures in the familyas are parents and even older brothers and sisters.

The fact that in Japanese culture family relationships are extremely important It is one of the main reasons why the word onii-chan is so used in the manganime, since, when used to express respect, admiration or esteem towards an older siblinghas become a recurring element in manganime stories that include characters (generally female) with older brothers or that present family dynamics.

