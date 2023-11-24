Electric cars are making rapid progress. Models such as the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N and the Porsche Taycan prove that enthusiasts are not forgotten in a world without exhaust pipes. But there is one part of EVs that is not yet under control: obesity. The Callum Skye must be the light at the end of the tunnel.

As you can see, the Skye is still a rendering, but it will definitely go into production. Once he gets there and stands on a scale, the meter should read 1,150 kilos. This makes the EV weigh about as much as a Volkswagen Polo. This sounds like the holy grail we were looking for. By the way, he is not there to fill the gap left by the Fiesta. It’s not practical enough for that.

The Skye is from a well-known designer

The Skye is the latest project from design company Callum, from co-founder Ian Callum (you saw that one coming). He gained fame by drawing, among others, the Aston Martin DB9 and Jaguar F-type. It is not the first work of the design house. Previously, the new company released its own beautiful version of the Aston Martin Vanquish.

What we have here is an Ariel Nomad wearing an expensive suit. The luxurious off-road toy is 4 meters long and 1.9 meters wide, making it considerably larger than a quad. Starting with a blank sheet of paper, the design team kept a plug-in pioneer in mind when establishing the Skye’s aesthetic and packaging: the BMW i3.

For example, the Callum Skye had two seats in the front, two seats behind it and a spaceframe chassis. Some inspiration was also gained from the McLaren Senna. Just like that supercar, the door panels are partly made of glass. From the side we recognize the Prodrive Hunter Dakar car in the Skye. That is no coincidence, because that rally car was also drawn by Callum.

Specifications of the Callum Skye

The damping system, four-wheel drive and a 50/50 weight distribution should ensure carefree off-road fun. The low weight also benefits the range: a 42 kWh battery provides approximately 270 kilometers of driving range. There will be an optional fast charging system that should fill the battery again within 10 minutes. The 0-to-100 time is less than 4 seconds.

Because Callum is a design house, you can personalize the Skye down to the last detail. The final specifications will come in the spring of next year when the Skye completes its development phase. Callum’s head of engineering promises the final product will meet the tough demands of off-roaders. The brand does not yet provide a price indication.