Suara.com – The three Vice Presidential Candidates (Cawapres) Muhaimin Iskandar alias Cak Imin, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, and Mahfud MD talked about what they think about when they go to bed every day. The three of them gave various answers.

This question was asked by Najwa Shihab at the Mata Najwa event which was held at Taman Ismail Marzuki (TIM) and broadcast via the YouTube channel to the three vice presidential candidates. Cak Imin, who was asked first, admitted that recently he often thinks about the results of the 2024 Presidential Election (Pilpres) survey.

“Lately, before I go to sleep, I always think about questions. Every event is busy, but how come the surveys are always bad,” said Cak Imin, Sunday (19/11/2023).

Cak Imin admitted that he was surprised because his and Anies Baswedan’s survey results were always the lowest compared to the other two candidates. In fact, in every event, there are always many participants.

“That’s what I was thinking. Question marks about what actually happened versus what was actually going on in the game. Pondering,” answered Cak Imin.

The Anies-Muhaimin pair is serial number 1, Prabowo-Gibran is serial number 2, and Ganjar-Mahfud is serial number 3 when determining the serial numbers of the 2024 presidential and vice presidential candidates at the KPU Building, Jakarta, Tuesday (14/11/2023). (ANTARA PHOTOS/Galih Pradipta)

Meanwhile, Gibran admitted that he didn’t think about anything before going to sleep. He felt like he could sleep soundly every day without any burden on his mind.

“Before sleeping, right? When I find a mattress, I go straight to sleep,” said Gibran.

When asked further by Najwa Shihab, Gibran remained adamant that he was not burdened with any thoughts before sleeping. On that occasion, he mentioned Cak Imin who even thought about the survey.

“Yes, when I came home from Mata Najwa, I went straight to sleep. You don’t need to think too much. It’s a matter of what the survey is, who’s the highest, we’ll just do it, Gus (Imin). Just relax, Gus. I’m relaxed, just normal,” he said.

Finally, Mahfud MD admitted that he often thought about his candidacy as Cawapres. Before going to bed, he again questioned his ability to undergo this political contestation process and afterwards if elected.

“When I want to sleep, I think what am I doing? I’m going back and forth on the campaign, talking like that. No, I say, is there any point? Is there any benefit for me like that?” explained Mahfud.

“Tomorrow, for example, if I become an official again, will I be able to work on the big problems I face? There are many great ones in my opinion,” continued Mahfud.

However, when he woke up again in the morning Mahfud again received support from the people around him to return to his enthusiasm for carrying out the election process. Until finally, he had established himself as the vice presidential candidate for Ganjar Pranowo’s running mate.

“Sometimes, I’ve been in government for 23 years. I just want to be lazy and stop. But every time I wake up, there are lots of guests encouraging me to move forward, move forward, move forward. So yes, I have entered this contest,” he concluded.