As I’m sure you already know, after receiving many requests from its customers, O2 recently announced that you can now hire Movistar Plus+ with a discount. Until now it was something that was limited to Movistar customers, so this is great news. But how to benefit from the discount?

There are many users who, due to the latest offers that O2 made in recent months and the availability of Movistar Plus+, decided to unsubscribe from fiber and mobile from Movistar or other operators to switch to Telefónica’s low cost . After all, it was a very tempting proposal. If you were from Movistar, not only did you stay within the same trusted company, but you also had access to an alternative to maintain your television service.

A little saving

It is obvious that, in a service that has a monthly price of 14 euros, the reduction that they are going to give us is not going to be spectacular either. But it is still a discount and a savings opportunity, something that, in these times, is received with open arms. The usual cost of Movistar Plus+ for non-Movistar users is 14 euros per month. As we said before, this was the rate that you were surely paying to watch television at home while the fiber was provided by O2.

But now, with the discount that being an O2 customer gives you, you will only have to pay 12 euros per month. Therefore, you are receiving a saving of 2 euros per month. If we take into account the months in the year and do the multiplication, we will be saving 24 euros. Annually, it is an amount that has more impact, since it is equivalent to two monthly payments of television service. Now, what do you have to do to enjoy the discount?

This is what you have to do

The bad news is that, even though O2 and Movistar are Telefónica companies, there is no process that allows you to combine the service between the two companies. That is, you will not have the possibility of calling Movistar and changing the billing of the Movistar Plus+ service with the O2 discount. And it won’t help you to call O2 for it either. As one of the operator’s agents confirmed to us when we consulted him, the only way to benefit from the discount is cancel the account you have active right now and then carry out a new registration or reactivation of the old account.

It cannot be denied that it is a slightly uncomfortable process, but at least carrying it out is not difficult at all. First of all, go to the Movistar Plus+ website, go through the identification process and access the user menu. Look for the option to cancel renewal so that your Movistar Plus+ account is suspended from the moment the period for which you have paid expires. From this point you’ll have to wait. It will not work if you do not wait until the time in which you still have the active subscription has ended. So just limit yourself to enjoying the platform until 30 days have passed since the last payment. At that point you can continue.

Now enter the MiO2 application from your mobile. Access the “For you” menu and you will see different options, such as the one that mentions the possibility of subscribing to Movistar Plus+. The only thing you will have to do is tap on that option and receive the discount code that will correspond to you as a customer of the operator. For greater ease and so that you don’t have to waste time, the O2 app itself will provide you with a link that you will have to tap on to reach the Movistar Plus+ website and contract the service as a customer of Telefónica’s low-cost operator.

From there, the process will be simple, since you will only have to enter your email and the other information requested. If you had already been registered in Movistar Plus+, your data will be in the system, so there won’t be much complication in view of the fact that you will continue managing the service with the operator. If you do not want to enter from the app on your mobile and want to do it through your computer, all you have to do is enter the website that has been enabled for this here. As you can see in the screenshot above this paragraph, at the beginning it will indicate that the price will be 14 euros, but when you continue progressing in the registration you will be able to enter the discount code that you get in the app so that the monthly discount can be applied .