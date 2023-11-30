The Tax Administration Service (SAT) will have its second vacation period of the year in December, so its offices will be partially closed. We tell you the details so that it does not affect you.

When is the SAT holiday period?

The tax agency begins its vacation period starting on Monday, December 18, 2023, and ends on Tuesday, January 2, 2024.

It should be emphasized that this does not mean the complete suspension of all activities in the 32 Mexican states, since they will have in-person attention to deal with emergency cases in the 55 decentralized offices and in the service modules, all during their usual hours from Monday to Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., and on Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

It is important to note that the day December 25ththe SAT will not provide no servicesince it is a national holiday, being the only day that will be closed throughout the country.

***Stay up to date with the news, join our official WhatsApp channel

FA

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions