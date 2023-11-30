Traveling is one of the most fun and interesting activities, you also embark on an adventure to discover new destinations or enjoy a relaxing vacation, however, Getting cheap flights can be one of the most difficult tasks.. That is why we will tell you which are the cheapest days to buy plane tickets.

The cheapest day to buy plane tickets is Tuesdays at 3:00 PMwell according to FareCompare A travel planning website mentioned that there are specific dates and times to get cheap flights, it mentions that airlines publish their weekly flights which causes travel agencies to match their price to a lower one to compete in the market.

To obtain cheap flights, various factors must be considered to achieve that objective, Usually travelers who do not have an organized itinerary tend to get more expensive flights because they don’t buy them in advance

Flying Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays can be one of the cheapest days you will findPlus, buying your flights months in advance can help your pocket save more.

You also have to consider the date on which you plan to make the trip, because if it takes place during festive celebrations the price of your flight may increase. On the other hand, according to studies by Skyscannera search tool that helps users find cheap flights, mentions that the month of May is one of the cheapest months to travel.

Another option to get cheaper flights is to do it with stopovers instead of taking a direct one, it may take longer to reach your destination but your pocketbook will thank you. Remember, if you want to save a little, follow these tips and Try to buy your flight on the days of the week or months of the year that are cheapest.

