We are a few days away from the edition of the Good End 2023the four cheapest days of the year, in which businesses offer their products with a series of great discounts and incredible promotions, thinking about customers buying for their New Year’s Eve parties.

It will be from November 17 to 20 when consumers go to stores to try to buy products for their home, school, or gifts for Christmas and New Year.

What is the best day to buy at Buen Fin?

According to specialists, although promotions and sales continue for 4 days, and there are even businesses in which there are auctions on the penultimate day (Sunday), The best to buy is the first day, that is, Friday.

This is because the products may be out of stock and it may be more difficult to buy them later.

So organize your time and don’t miss this advice.

*Stay up to date with the news, join our WhatsApp channel

OF

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions