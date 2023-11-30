Starting December 19, banking transactions will undergo some changes. This is after the entry into force of a new measure issued by the Bank of Mexico (Banxico) about him Interbank Electronic Payment System (SPEI).

These adjustments in transfers must be applied by banking institutions in the country to improve the security of users.

These measures are based on two levels of operation: supervision and technician, in addition to the implementation of the Information Security Officer (CISO).

What changes will bank transfers have?

The first thing to note is that the way of sending money will not be modified, and will continue in the same way. However, what will be modified are the cybersecurity frameworks applicable to transfers. SPEI y SPID. The term “cyber resilience” It was coined by banking authorities to refer to the ability to act in the face of an attack, as well as being able to recover operations.

The writing of Banxico specifically that banking institutions will have to:

Make sure that the CISO Have available a list of people who have access to information regarding operations. This list must include the access level and associated privilegesas well as the information involving the SPID operation.

Each banking entity must inform in writing the name of the persons designated to carry out these tasks.

In addition, Banxico launched the application “Mobile Money” (DiMo)which is a platform for electronic transfers that only asks for the phone number.

