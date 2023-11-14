The National Monte de Piedad is a Private Assistance Institution in which people can pawn. Pawn is the loan you receive in exchange for an object of value.

What can I pawn?

According to the National Monte de Piedad website Jewelry, watches, tools, electronics, computer equipment, cell phones, bicycles, motorcycles and even your car can be pawned.

How can I pawn?

Go to your nearest branch with the valuable item you want to pawn. Process the Monte Card with an official identification. Go to an appraiser to determine your loan. Choose your type of commitment. Sign your contract. Go to the cash register and receive your money. Before going to the branch, you can obtain an estimate of your loan in the pawn simulator.

*Stay up to date with the news, join our WhatsApp channel here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaAf9Pu9hXF1EJ561i03

MV

Themes

Monte de Piedad pawn shop Pawn loans Monte Piedad

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions