Time. Space. Reality. It is not a straight line. It is a prism of infinite possibilities, in which a single decision can branch into infinite realities, creating alternative worlds to the ones you already know. Next December 22, the second season of What If…? on Disney+. The anthology animation series in which Marvel Studios in each of its episodes presents an alternative world to the one we already know where the stories and characters, although similar, are very different from those we already knew.

The Watcher will continue to expand the Multiverse to unsuspected limits. And with free will worlds will begin to collide. While the barriers between realities will gradually begin to weaken. And nothing will be the same again.

What If…? It became Marvel Studios’ first foray into the field of animation and gave us one of the best experiences we could have never imagined. With more than 30 films behind him without counting the series. The Marvel Cinematic Universe has not stopped growing and expanding in every corner, presenting a huge number of characters and countless stories. And What If…? He took advantage of all the mythology of Marvel Studios to twist it and present new and exciting stories with what we already knew.

An anthology series in which each episode would present a variant of the film or character in question, mapping other most exciting and unexpected territories.

The vigilant. Wow. He would be in charge of ensuring the good of these new worlds of the Multiverse without interceding since his mission is only to observe without altering events. However in the end. The great threat of Ultron Supreme forced him to act and assemble an exceptional group of heroes: The Guardians of the Multiverse. Together they faced off against the threat of Ultron and saved the Multiverse.

With its pluses and minuses. The first season managed to reconnect with the audience and remind us why we love the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The second season of What If…? promises to continue expanding and mapping this vast infinite universe of possibilities, presenting new variants of the characters we love and new and unexpected adventures that will take us through new territories.

After what was seen at the end of the second season of Loki, it seems that the uncontrollable growth of the different temporal branches of the Multiverse will cause the barriers between universes to begin to weaken and incursions will become more frequent. Even with beings capable of crossing universes. Capable of destabilizing reality as we know it. Because everything has already happened, is happening and will happen. The endless cycle.

The second season of What If…? It will have a total of 9 episodes. And apparently they will work autonomously. But just like the first season. All worlds and characters will eventually collide at the end of the season to unite all the heroes against a common threat. The Strange Supreme seems like it will continue to cause a lot of war. And he will become the big villain of this season. And recreating his world can be very expensive for the Multiverse.

This season they will even dare to present sequels to versions that we saw in the previous season as the continuation of the adventures and misadventures of Captain Carter. And they will also present a new character who promises a lot. Kahhori.

In addition to other variants of the Marvel Cinematic Universe located chronologically in other eras of history such as 1602. The episodes of the second season of What If…? they will be:

What if Nebula joined the Nova Corps? What if Peter Quill attacked Earth’s Mightiest Heroes? What if Happy Hogan saved Christmas? What if Iron Man clashed with the Grandmaster? What if Captain Carter faced off against the Hydra Tank? What if the Avengers reunited in 1602? What if Hela found the Ten Rings? What if Kahhori reformed the world? What if the Supreme Strange intervene?

The nine episodes of the second season of What If…? They will be broadcast daily starting December 22 until the season is completed before the end of the year.

In the second season of What would happen if…?, The Watcher continues to guide viewers through the vast multiverse, introducing new faces and familiar characters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The animated series questions, revisits and puts a new spin on classic moments in Marvel cinematography with an extraordinary cast of voices reprising their iconic roles. This season also features fan-favorite characters such as Nebula, Hela, and Happy Hogan. Bryan Andrews directs the episodes and AB Bradley He is the main screenwriter. Andrews y Bradley They are also executive producers.

Some members of the cast that we know in the flesh will lend their voices to their animated variants as they continue to weave this vast new Multiverse. Sebastian Stan, Elizabeth Olsen, Karen Gillian, Jon Favreau, among others. They will be some of the voices that we can hear again.

The new season of What If…? It will integrate many of the mythological elements that we have seen in recent years at Marvel Studios and will add them to the equations that we already knew, presenting new, most suggestive results.

Guardians of the Galaxy. The Avengers. Iron Man. Doctor Strange. Captain America: Winter Soldier. Thor. Shang-Chi. Hulk. They will be some of the great hits that we review this second year of What If…? but with other eyes and new paths to explore.

Boating soon. I’m really curious to see how they handle the adaptation of Neil Gaiman and Andy Kubert’s 1602. Mythical comic if there is one. And that will serve as the basis for an episode that promises a lot. What if the Marvel Universe had been created in 1602?

This season will also have a very special episode where they will introduce The First Avengers. And throughout these years. Marvel Studios has created a past story that made it clear that before The Avengers there had been other heroes and groups… Well, in the What If… series? They will dare to combine them in the most unexpected ways. Like that version of The Avengers from the 80s. Where we will see a generation of Avengers never seen before. In addition to meeting old acquaintances, the series will also introduce new ones.

Kahhori joins the list of characters that are beginning to swarm in the Multiverse capable of crossing the veil between realities… And pay attention because she is not presented as a version of someone we already know. If not, she will be the first express creation of Marvel Studios. So we will have to be very attentive to what is coming with this heroine.

We cannot ignore other characters such as the Scarlet Witch capable of recreating reality, América Chávez capable of traveling between universes thanks to her innate power, Amor, the daughter of Thor, Singularity, the daughter of Eternity, even Loki himself, the God of Stories…

Marvel Studios is assembling a series of characters with a level of power that goes beyond the scale we knew and at the same time is creating possible deux ex machina capable of facing the inevitable end of everything in future Secret Wars.

The Multiverse Saga is definitely based on these What If…? that they are teaching us that the Marvel Cinematic Universe is nothing more than one of the infinite universes that exist and that all of them will end up colliding.

So it will not be a surprise when we meet again with different variants of these characters as already happened in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness where Captain Carter made an appearance. Among others. The Multiverse is more alive than ever.

In the comics the concept of What If…? It was not something that particularly caught my attention, with few exceptions, however, Marvel Studios has managed to make the concept interest me a little and even more so because of how they have proposed playing with those variants of their favorite toys. They know them.

I already noticed that What If…? It will definitely have a third season so breathe easy for the future of the series and The Vigilante. There are still many universes to discover. Remember. What If… will premiere on December 22 on Disney+.

What expectations do you have for the second season of What If…? Which episode are you most curious about? Did you like the proposal of the series? What theories do you have about its connections to The Multiverse Saga? See you in the comments!