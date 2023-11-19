Sony’s Marvel Universe promises to break out with great force next 2024. Madame Web will be released on February 14. Kraven The Hunter on August 30. And don’t forget Venom 3 for November 8. Almost nothing!

But here we are to talk about Madame Web with Dakota Johnson as the main protagonist. The film will present the origin of Madame Web, one of the most enigmatic superheroines of the Marvel Universe, and ultimately will also present the origin of the Spider-Women of Sony’s Marvel Universe.

Sydney Sweeney. Celeste O’Connor. And Isabela Merced. They promise to eat up the big screen. And pay attention because the film will shake up the Spider-Man mythology like we never imagined. And nothing will be the same again.

In the following video we will talk at length about Madame Web, the Spider-Woman who will accompany her on this adventure, Ezekiel Simms the great villain of the film and much more.

What awaits us in the Madame Web movie?

Madame Web tells the exceptional origin story of one of Marvel’s most enigmatic heroines. A suspense thriller starring Dakota Johnson as Cassandra Webb, a paramedic in Manhattan who may have clairvoyant abilities. Forced to confront events that have been revealed from her past, she forms a relationship with three young women destined to have a powerful future… if they can survive a deadly present.

Madame Web will hit theaters on February 14, 2024 and is directed by Claire Parker and SJ Clarkson. Written by Karem Sanga. In the cast we have Dakota Johnson, Sydney Sweeney, Celeste O’Connor, Isabela Merced, Tehar Rahim, Mike Epps, Emma Roberts and Adam Scott.

The film is not content with introducing us to Cassandra Web, Madame Web, the one who gives the film its title, will also introduce Julia Carpenter played by Sydney Sweeney, Marvel’s second Spider-Woman; Celeste O’Connor will play Mattie Franklin, who was Marvel’s third Spider-Woman; and Isabela Merced will play Anya Corazón, better known as Spider. ¡Tres Spider-Woman!

While the original Spider-Woman, Jessica Drew, is reserved by Marvel Studios and Sony for Olivia Wilde. Because she will be within the continuity of the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe.

At the moment, Sony’s Marvel Universe, except for a couple of references there and there, seems too disjointed and it is always because the primary element of everything is missing: SPIDER-MAN.

The villains of the wall-crawler are the main protagonists of their own films, while now the superheroines who took up the legacy of Spider-Woman along with Madame Web join the party. Without the original Spider-Woman. Not Spider-Man.

However… Madame Web is the first film that promises to change the rules of the game. If we look closely at the retro aesthetic of the trailer we can see that the film is not contextualized precisely in our days but in a distant past. More specifically 2005.

The evidence is Karl Frederik ‘Freddie’ Ljungberg and the campaign he starred in for Calvin Klein in 2005 and which appear on the streets of New York when the final fireworks of the trailer arrive with all the Spider-Woman facing Ezekiel.

In fact Emma Roberts and Adam Scott will play Mary Parker and Ben Parker. And Ezekiel Simms, the great villain of the film, intends to eradicate the origin of the network of destiny from its origin. Killing Spider-Man in the crib.

Madame Web will be when she has to enter the scene together with the Spider-Woman and confront this villain by joining forces and creating a new generation of Spider Warriors. Get ready for a good smoke. The Multiverse. Travels in the time.

And let’s not forget the Totem. An idea introduced in the cartoons at the same time as Ezekiel Simms, since he proposed that Spider-Man’s powers did not really come from the radiation of a spider but was the destiny of totemic forces related to spiders and other kinds of creatures in the world. animal that pushed the creation of Spider-Man.

An idea that did not catch on at first, however over the last twenty years it has nourished countless stories and enemies such as Morlun, Shatra, the Spider-Man Universe and a long etc. We’ll see if Madame Web can cover it all. Because without Spider-Man…

Characters

Madame Web

It was featured in the classic Amazing Spider-Man #210 and thanks to her powers of clairvoyance she managed to discover the identity of Spider-Man and for a season she became an important ally of the wall-crawler until the Juggernaut crossed her path.

Madame Web throughout the years maintained her presence in one form or another and even went so far as to inspire a group of young arachnids to unite against a common enemy.

But without any doubt. Madame Web was more popular than ever thanks to the role she played in the Spider-Man animated series of the nineties where she would occupy a place of absolute privilege in some story arcs.

We have already talked about the clear influences of the ’90s Spider-Man series in this Sony Marvel Universe.

Julia Carpenter. Arachne.

The second Spider-Woman. She was introduced in the first Secret Wars comics and we would soon learn her origins involving spiders, secret experiments, and government forces. Just like Jessica Drew. Julia stayed away from Spider-Man’s sphere and except for sharing names she had nothing to do with Peter Parker.

Mattie Franklin. The unofficial third Spider-Woman.

She was introduced in the late nineties in one of the most ineffable Spider-Man sagas in comics. And we’re not talking about The Clone Saga. To all this. Mattie Franklin in the comics is the niece of JJ Jameson. The young woman acquired her powers thanks to a murky ritual. That involved Madame Web even Norman Osborn and united their fate with that of Julia Carpenter.

Presumably the film will draw on that ineffable stage of Spider-Woman in the comics that accompanied one of Spider-Man’s darkest chapters in the ninth art.

Anya Corazón. Spider.

It was presented at the beginning of this century. Long before the word woke appeared in the vocabulary of the popular imagination. The young woman was not a Spider-Woman by trade but she was always linked to the mythology that had just sprinkled the origin of Spider-Man with the totem pole scroll. She is of Latin origin. Anya has had a few well-known aliases. And she has always remained closer to Spider-Man’s sphere despite his complete independence.

Ezekiel Sims

He was introduced in the first issue of Stravinsky and John Romita Jr.’s Spider-Man run. The enigmatic man appeared one night to Spider-Man to discover that he knew his secret identity as Peter Parker and that he himself also possessed incredible spider abilities. .

Peter saw in Ezekiel the figure of a mentor… Does anyone remember Norman Osborn? Spider-Man soon found himself involved in a more esoteric fight than usual against primordial forces that had guided his destiny. To finally discover that Ezekiel was not clean wheat.

I don’t know if they will dare to put Morlun in the movie but it looks like they are playing in a swampy terrain and they have not yet introduced any Spider-Man.

The totemic mythology of Spider-Man may or may not be a fiasco depending on how they approach and treat it, but for now we will have faith.

Kaine

It deserves mention Kaine the villain of The Spider-Man Clone Saga in the comics. A clone of Spider-Man. The villain of Madame Web emulates a lot of the dark Spider-Man vibe and such. Even preserving the scarred marks on the dark suit.

What would happen if Kaine met Morlun? But we’re back to the same thing… Without Spider-Man… How funny is this? Although we deduce at this point in the movie that it will be some Spider-Man that we have already met… Right? And the aesthetics remind me a lot of The Amazing Spider-Man.

What can we expect?

The Multiverse allows for second chances… Or maybe we’ll be introduced to another Spider-Man from another universe. How desperate!

Madame Web will premiere on February 14, 2024 and along with Kraven the Hunter and Venom 3 They will be the only movies from the Marvel Universe that we will see on the big screen next year. Deadpool 3 will be the great exception for Marvel Studios. And the truth is that it is presented as a spectacle worthy of Marvel’s lost years in the cinema.

Madame Web paints that it will be the first film that will clarify somewhat where we are in the Marvel Multiverse and how close we are to Marvel Studios’ Universe 616.

Having the precedent of The Marvels The Madame Web movie is a very risky movie since the Marvel brand is undoubtedly currently suffering from a great loss of confidence; However, Sony’s Marvel Universe is cured of horror. The two Venom and Morbius movies certify this.

The film is presented as an interesting experiment with a premise that will undoubtedly make many tick and more because of the implications it could have on the future of this franchise.

Sony will release three films from the Marvel Universe next year, so we deduce that some of them will move towards a specific plan. Or not?

The great attraction of Madame Web apart from its leading actresses and Dakota Johnson. The thing is that the film seems focused on an audience more in line with the nineties when films were made from a different type of mold. Venom and Morbius are proof of this.

So I imagine that Madame Web will be a film that will surely surprise everyone and everyone as the one that will be the most for better or worse. At the moment they have us all with the spider behind our ears. While little by little they weave this web of destiny that will lead us to the Spider-Verse. With calm. Will you remember the Morbius post-credits scene? The vulture? Spider-Man?

What expectations do you have for Madame Web? What theories do you have about what we will see in the movie? A priori, which Spider-Woman piques your curiosity the most? Did you know the totemic scroll of Spider-Man’s origins? See you in the comments! If you liked the article. And don’t forget to follow us on our social networks.