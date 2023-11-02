Surely, you have ever wondered what the F keys at the top of your keyboard are for. At first glance, they may seem like they serve no special purpose, but the reality is that they are not there as simple decoration.

They were created to serve as shortcuts to activate certain functions in the operating system.both on Windows and macOS and even Linux.

The function keys, from F1 to F12, are far from simple accessories; They were designed as shortcuts in programs such as Microsoft Office, web browsers and other operating systems.

Like most people, you may have only used them occasionally to adjust the volume on your computer or change the brightness of the screen. Nevertheless, These keys have a wide range of uses that can speed up your tasks and increase your productivity.

This is what the function keys F1 to F12 are used for.

F1

Opens the help menu in combination with the Windows key In Excel and Word, together with the key Ctrlhide or show the ribbon.

F2

And Office, Alt + Ctrl + F2 opens the document library In File Explorer, allows you to edit the name of selected files or folders. In Word, Ctrl + F2 displays a print preview.

F3

Activate the search function in Windows Explorer. In Word, it allows you to switch from lowercase to uppercase and vice versa. In browsers like Firefox and Google Chrome, open the search function.

F4

Alt + F4 closes the active window. In Windows Explorer, place your cursor in the address bar.

F5

Start the PowerPoint slideshow. Refresh web browser pages. Ctrl + F5 completely refreshes a web page, deleting the cache and downloading all the content again. In Microsoft Office, open the Find and Replace feature.

F6

In Word, advance to the next page in a split screen. Ctrl + Shift + F6 makes it easy to switch between Word documents.

F7

And Word, Alt + F7 performs a spelling and grammar check. With Shift + F7you can open the thesaurus.

F8

In Excel, enable extension mode for arrow keys. You can enable Windows Safe Mode.

F9

In Word, update the document. In Outlook, send and receive emails. Ctrl + F9 Insert empty fields in Word.

F10

Open the menu bar. Ctrl + F10 Maximize the window in Word. With Shift + F10you can perform similar actions by right-clicking.

F11

In web browsers, it exits and enters full screen mode. Shift + F11 Add a new spreadsheet in Excel.

F12

In Word, open the Save As option. With Shift + F12save the document. Ctrl + F12 Open a Word document.

One way to improve your computer efficiency is to use the function keys located at the top of the keyboard.

These F keys have different uses depending on the program or application you are usingand they can save you time and effort.