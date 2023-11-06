There is a whole market for old coins and in some cases people are looking to sell them. Pawn shops like Nacional Monte de Piedad buy coins and bills, and yes they do, but it does not buy all types of parts.

Does Nacional Monte de Piedad buy old coins?

According to their website, they do not buy ancient coins because Its price would be very high due to its historical value.

In reality, ancient coins are generally considered collectible objects and are mostly purchased by antique houses or private collectors, however, Monte de Piedad only purchases gold and silver coins that meet certain specifications.

So ancient coins are not acquired by this institution due to their high historical value. Furthermore, it is important to take these considerations into account when deciding to pawn or sell coins in Monte de Piedad.

What coins do you buy?

Their website details that they accept gold coins with the following characteristics:

Contain legends “pesos”. The peso sign ($). The inscription “Centavos”, “Pure gold” and “Ley .999”.

Likewise, silver coins are accepted with the following denominations and characteristics:

5, 10, 20, 100 and 500 pesos. Ounces of silver with the legends “Plata Pura” and “Ley .999”. The 20 peso coins of the Bicentenario Family

