Passwords have always been that little headache we all share. Remember complex combinations and maintain online security It can be a challenging task. However, in October 2022, Google launched something that could change this game: Passkeys.

These are not just a fad, but an initiative backed by heavyweights in the technology industry, such as Apple and Microsoft. The goal is clear: eliminate traditional passwords forever and make authentication safer and easier.

What are Passkeys?

It is worth mentioning that a Passkey is a new authentication method that does not require the use of passwords and is based on asymmetric cryptography. With this method, two related keys are generated as is a public key and a private key.

On the one hand, the public key is saved on the server of the website or application that you want to use, and on the other, the private key is stored on your device, whether on your mobile phone, computer or tablet.

For log in with a Passkeyyour computer sends the private key to the server, where it checks if it really corresponds to the public key it has stored, and if so, it allows you to access it easily and simply.

This technology is an innovative solution for online security, which can kill passwords as we know them today. They are a more secure form of authentication.

Instead of remembering complex sequences of characters and numbers, you simply activate Passkey as a method only you have, like face unlock, fingerprint or PIN. This achieves authentication that is more robust and resistant to attacks than conventional passwords.

Passkey vs. password: how they differ

The big difference with conventional passwords is that Passkeys do not require you to store the actual key, this means less chance of you falling into phishing traps. Additionally, the risk of your credentials being stolen is significantly reduced.

Now, are they really safer? We can say a resounding yes, especially because they take advantage of biometrics as well as cryptography to offer a authentication system more robust.

It is a safer, easier and more convenient alternative to traditional passwords. Unlike these, Passkeys They are not stored on any serverwhich makes them more resistant to cyber attacks.

Besides, they do not require you to memorize a combination of letters, numbers and symbols. You just have to use your fingerprint, your face or your PIN to access your accounts. Finally, They work on all your deviceswithout having to remember or enter different passwords for each one.

This technology is an innovative form of authentication, offering more security, ease and convenience than passwords.

At the moment, The Passkey is in the development phase, but they already have the support of some of the largest technology companies in the worldsuch as Google, which has already implemented the feature, as well as Windows and Apple.

It is expected that, in the near future, this type of security will be established as the preferred method for web pages, applications and services.