Between Tuesday and Wednesday, Israel bombed the Jabalia refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip for two days, causing a high number of deaths and injuries. Jabalia is the largest of the eight refugee camps in the Strip and hosts at least 116 thousand people. Contrary to what the word might suggest, however, the Jabalia refugee camp does not have tents and shacks but rather resembles a city with streets and buildings, even if they are often dilapidated, lacking much basic infrastructure and living conditions they are extremely precarious.

This is because Palestinian refugee camps have existed for decades and, although they were born as temporary structures, over time they have become permanent settlements. Furthermore, the reality of refugee camps does not only concern the Gaza Strip: overall, there are over one and a half million Palestinians living in refugee camps and there are 58 camps in the Gaza Strip, West Bank, Jordan, Lebanon and Syria.

Palestinian refugee camps were mostly established after the war that Israel fought in 1948 with several Arab countries, when around 700,000 Palestinians were forced to leave their homes. A smaller group of camps was created after the 1967 Six-Day War. In both cases the camps meant to be temporary became cities, built of brick structures haphazardly over the decades. The United Nations defines them as “hyper-congested masses of multi-storey buildings with narrow alleys, among the most densely populated urban environments in the world”

The refugee camps are managed by the United Nations Palestinian Refugee Agency (UNWRA), which began operating in 1950 to meet the needs of approximately 750,000 people forced to leave their homes after what Palestinians call the “nakba”, that is, the great exodus to which they were forced after the 1948 war. Today, however, the Palestinians who access its services are 5.9 million and over the years the very definition of “Palestinian refugees” has been the subject of political discussions and disputes, because they continue to be defined as “refugees” are people who were born and live in settlements that are in fact permanent.

The United Nations agency recognizes this status to “all persons whose habitual residence was in Palestine between 1 June 1946 and 15 May 1948”, as well as their children, grandchildren and descendants through the paternal line. UNRWA has therefore taken care of various generations of Palestinian refugees, who today were largely born in those refugee camps.

Even before the outbreak of the last war, living conditions in Palestinian refugee camps were very difficult: infrastructure such as roads and sewers are absent or lacking, electrical systems are subject to recurring blackouts, running water is mostly non-existent. drinkable or contaminated, overpopulation makes living conditions complex, the shortage of construction materials often does not allow us to build new homes or repair existing ones that are structurally incomplete or weak. When it rains, streets and alleys flood quite frequently and the houses themselves often have serious water infiltrations.

The camps are also located on land granted for use by states to refugees, who therefore have the right to use it, but do not have ownership of the houses in which they live, in some cases for generations.

The situation is even worse in the refugee camps inside the Gaza Strip, due to the complete isolation of the area that Israel has been carrying out for years. In the eight camps (in addition to Jabalia there are those of Rafah, Khan Yunis, Deir al-Balah, Maghazi, Bureij, Nuseirat and Shati) unemployment – high everywhere – reaches 46 percent and UNRWA estimates that over 80 percent of the population lives below the poverty line and depends on aid from the agency to survive and access basic services. In the camps of the Strip, 90 percent of the water available is not drinkable, access to food is not sufficient and basic infrastructure is lacking. In the Strip there are 1.7 million Palestinians registered as refugees and 40 percent of the population is under 15 years old.

Inside the camps there are 183 schools managed by the United Nations agency: they are too few for the number of potential students, the structures are often in terrible conditions and the chronic lack of electricity also affects teaching. They are often forced to work two shifts, thus limiting the hours that children and teenagers can spend at school.

Before the Israeli bombings, twenty hospitals and medical facilities operated within the eight camps, which even in “normal” times have to deal with a chronic shortage of medicines and medical supplies. Poor living conditions, lack of hygiene and malnutrition cause a high incidence of chronic diseases.

