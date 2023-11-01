Google Maps is one of the best map applications on the market. With it, you can find any place in the world, get directions, view images and much more.

The service not only gets you from point A to point B, but also offers a wide range of features that make it easy to navigate and explore anywhere in the world just a click away.

It shows you traffic in real time to avoid traffic jams, you can find places of interest, and many other things that ultimately help you find the best route on your trips.

But, among all the features that Google Maps offers, there is one that you may not know, it is the Plus Codes.

Google Maps Plus Codes

Plus codes are an innovation that allows any location on the planet to be identified. They consist of a combination of letters and numbers that are shorter and simpler than geographic coordinates.and they work even in places where there are no conventional addresses.

They are based on a grid system that divides the planet into small regions and assigns a unique code to each.

In this way, an exact location can be shared without needing to know the latitude and longitude coordinates. Simply put, they are a way to identify any part of the world with a short, easy-to-use code.

Los Google Maps plus codes They are made up of three parts:

The first is a prefix that identifies the region of the world, such as Europe, America or Asia. The second part is a sequence of alphanumeric characters that identifies the location within the region, such as country or city. The third is a suffix that identifies the precision of the code, such as street, building, or apartment level.

An example of plus code is C78W+QH, which corresponds to Puerta del Sol in Madrid. This code is made up of two parts: the prefix “C78W” and the suffix “QH”.

The prefix indicates the geographical region, in this case, Western Europe. The suffix indicates the position within the region, in this case, the Plaza de España.

This is how Plus Codes work on the Google map

If you want to get a Plus Code for a specific location, you can use Google Maps in your browser or mobile device.

Follow these steps to use Google Maps plus codes:

Open Google Maps and choose the map view. Click on the location you are interested in. A window will open with location information. Below the city and state name, you will see the Plus Code. Click or tap on it to copy it to the clipboard.

Advantages of Google Maps Plus Codes

These codes have many advantages, providing a more accessible and simple address for any location, even places without street names.

Likewise, it facilitates the work of delivery services, emergency services and social organizations that need to locate places accurately.

Best of all, they can be used anytime, anywhere, making them a practical tool for a wide variety of situations.

Los Google Maps Plus Codes They are an innovative solution to the geolocation problem. So, the next time you need to share directions or find a remote location, consider using this option.