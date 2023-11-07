Amazon Prime Video

The first season of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power sparked a lot of debate regarding the series’ dialogue.

Many fans wonder what’s going on with the dialogue in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. JRR Tolkien’s extensive work is considered one of the best fantasy stories ever created. In fact, many lovers of fantasy literature consider the British author’s novels to be the best novels written in the history of the genre. That was precisely the reason why Peter Jackson’s films also established themselves as the best of the genre in cinema. After all, they were written with the same literary precision and beauty as their fictional counterparts.

However, The majority of viewers of the first season of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power were totally disappointed with writing the Prime Video series. The script was not up to par with its predecessors, nor with its competition. Not only because of the excessive success of Peter Jackson’s films, but also because of the fact that it is compared to Game of Thrones. Not to mention that, at the same time, it coexisted with the broadcast of The House of the Dragon. Fans were disappointed with the generic dialogue and emotionless conversations. A problem that they must solve for the second season if they do not want to extend the conflict.

The absence of emotion in the dialogues

JRR Tolkien has a bombastic, overloaded and rich literary style. The British author’s prose is clearly recognized for its magnificence and epic. This is something that Peter Jackson understood very well, but that The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has not been able to replicate. Tolkien’s dialogue and world building were captivating, as was the interaction of all the characters with each other. However, the Prime Video television series does none of that. Literary stimuli lack emotion. The script is not only simple, but implausible within the fantasy itself. Let’s hope the second season doesn’t follow in the footsteps of the first in that sense.