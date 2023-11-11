Anabel Alonso and Gonzalo Miró are giving us real moments in the rounds with the contestants. Words like earthenware have been used a lot and have made our guests bring out their most creative side.

Josu has managed to beat Rocío and has moved on to the final round of the program. There, she has been close to 10,000 euros, but she has finally been able to add seven hits, which is equivalent to 700 euros.

The contestant had the opportunity to double his money with one last password, which Anabel Alonso and Gonzalo Miró had to guess. Josu has chosen to say “public”, making a rather marked gesture with his head.

Anabel and Gonzalo have been quite clear about it from the first moment… she was referring to the presenter of the program! However, the word Josu wanted to refer to with her gesture was private. He is left without the possibility of doubling his money!