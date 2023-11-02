María Becerra has visited El Hormiguero to talk about everything she is achieving in the world of music at only 23 years old. The Argentine artist has become one of the most listened to in the world and she has already won important awards.

After her fun interview, Pilar Rubio has arrived on set to delight us with one of her particular performances. On this occasion, the collaborator wanted to show us that the parts of our body could have a life of their own with a number that she has been preparing for three weeks.

“This discipline is based on the dissociation of the different phalanges of the fingers,” Pilar Rubio began by explaining. Furthermore, she has especially chosen this performance because it is something that people can practice at home.

Pilar’s act has been absolutely hypnotic. Her concentration has been extreme and the agility of her fingers has left everyone speechless. Press play and see this great number again!