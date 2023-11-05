Lucas Feliz has enormous potential that he is demonstrating at every La Voz gala. Pablo López has created a great artist that he can enjoy in every rehearsal, leaving us with truly moving performances.

His coach and Lola Índigo, his advisor, already know what Lucas can offer. On the other hand, it is normal for other coaches to be caught by surprise.

Luis Fonsi has been the most surprised for having witnessed something very special. “How beautiful, what a beautiful gift it is to still surprise us,” says the Puerto Rican coach, with his eyes illuminated and full of hope.

An illusion that the coach confesses has given him back his talent when he has heard him sing: “When you open that mouth, I return to that illusion as a child,” Fonsi confesses, thanking him for the torrent of emotions that he has made him feel during his performance. Don’t miss this great moment!