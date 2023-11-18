San Pedro Island, or South Georgia, has a particular landscape, marked by thousands of whale bones left behind by the whaling industry active in the area until the mid-20th century. This fact has helped a team of scientists to analyze one of the impacts of whalinga practice today prohibited in almost all contexts.

The impact on the genetic diversity of these cetaceans specifically. And to be even more specific, the study focused on three species of whale, the blue whale (Balaenoptera musculus), the humpback whale (Megaptera novaeangliae) and the fin whale (Balaenoptera physalus).

Whaling reached its greatest dimension in the mid-20th century. According to data from the International Whaling Commission, In 1964 more than 80,000 whales were hunted in the worldalthough it is possible that these data represent a conservative estimate.

This brought several species to the brink of extinction and their “extirpation” (a localized extinction) from some territories. This had its impact on the genetic diversity of these marine mammals.

Now, a study has observed this loss of diversity in several whale species. He did this by comparing the skeletal remains left behind by the whaling industry on San Pedro Island. This island, located in the South Atlantic, near Antarctica and the Malvinas archipelago, had an important base for the whaling fleet and the whales hunted in the region were processed there.

The discarded remains have served, decades later, to analyze How the genetics of whale populations have changed throughout the last century. This work was recently published in an article in the Journal of Heredity.

The study was led by researchers from the Marine Mammal Institute at Oregon State University (OSU). The team observed lower genetic diversity in current whale populations compared to the diversity shown by bone remains found on the island in two of the three species analyzed.

The authors of the study point out that this could be underestimating the loss in diversity. The reason is the long life expectancy of the cetaceans studied. Some of the contemporary whales studied could have been alive 100 years ago, at the same time as the whales whose skeletal remains were studied.

The lower diversity observed in the study appears linked to the loss of maternal lineages during the period studied. In whales the transmission of “cultural” information is carried out in a matrilineal manner.

These “cultural memories,” as the authors refer to them, encompass, for example, the information transmitted regarding hunting and mating places, which is transmitted from generation to generation. When maternal lineages are lost, this information is also lost.

Decades after the end of large-scale whaling, the hunting of these cetaceans continues to be the result of significant controversies. Commercial fishing for these animals is prohibited for conservation reasons, but “scientific fishing” is often used, NGOs denounce, as a way to cover up commercial fishing.

The threat therefore continues to hang over the conservation of these species. “It is notable that these species have survived,” explained Angela Sremba, one of the authors of the work, in a press release.

“In another 100 years, we don’t know what might change and we can’t measure any change now if we don’t have a good understanding of the past,” Sremba added. “This work provides a opportunity to reconstruct the history of these whale populations and help us understand what has really been lost due to whaling activities.”

Imagen | Scott Baker, Marine Mammal Institute, OSU / NOAA Photo Library