WeWork seemed to have an exceptional business model. The startup founded in 2010 by Adam Neumann and Miguel McKelvey offered flexible workspaces both for individual clients and large companies. You could pay to use a shared location, a private office, and even entire floors of some of their buildings located in major cities around the world.

In 2019, the firm reached a staggering valuation of $47 billion after receiving a generous bet from the Japanese investment group SoftBank. The reality these days is completely different. After years of decline, more pronounced after the pandemic, it has lost 99% of its value since then and now has a capitalization of $121 million.

The shadow of bankruptcy at WeWork

The Wall Street Journal notes that WeWork’s finances are at their worst. Faced with this scenario, the coworking company is preparing to declare bankruptcy as soon as next week. It is a move that will allow it to continue operating while driving a large-scale restructuring.

The information about the possible bankruptcy of the firm comes from anonymous sources with knowledge of the matter who spoke with the aforementioned American newspaper. WeWork, for its part, has declined all requests for comment on the matter, and a spokesperson has simply said that they do not “comment on speculation.”





In any case, the news has had a notable impact on the market. The investors they reacted negatively and WeWork shares plummeted almost 50% at the opening of Wall Street, a fall that puts even more pressure on the already weakened economy of the American company that went public in 2021.

For the moment we have to wait to see how the company’s financial condition will evolve, but the outlook at this moment is as follows. WeWork has defaulted on debt interest payments to several of its bondholders after a 30-day grace period it had secured to seek a solution expired.

Now, the firm led by David Tolley has obtained an extension of an additional seven days. Presumably, this is the time the firm needs to lay the foundation for a large scale restructuringwhich includes selling part of its assets, canceling or renegotiating building leases and benefiting from the Bankruptcy Law.

Images: PL | WeWork

