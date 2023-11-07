There was a time not too long ago when WeWork was valued at $47 billion and your dreams of touching the sun with your own hands were more real than ever. But then the pandemic arrived and with it her wings caught fire and a plummet to hell began.

This morning, what was the largest shared office space in the world has signed its bankruptcy and is studying a dignified exit to pay off its debt.

It was seen coming, but now it’s official. It cannot be said that WeWork’s fall had not been seen coming for months. But it is no less shocking that a company that in 2019 was valued at $47 billion, only four years later costs 1% of that value. In 2023, the shares of the New York-based company have fallen 98%.

WeWork has filed for bankruptcy under Chapter 11 of the United States Bankruptcy Law in New Jersey. According to Bloomberg, there has been a debt of almost $19 billion and assets worth $15 billion. Most of them in the form of office buildings.

Pause in payment to creditors. Filing for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy allows WeWork to pause debt payments and gives it time to restructure and sell assets or renegotiate leases in the case of WeWork’s business model. It is the equivalent of bankruptcy proceedings under Spanish legislation with which companies must present a plan to settle their debt.

Once the protection of this figure has been requested, the company is negotiating with its creditors the agreement to restructure its debt, which represents 92% of its guaranteed promissory notes. The next step for the coworking company will be the rationalization of its rental portfolio. That is, keep the really profitable spaces to continue operating in them for a while, and sell the less profitable ones.

The fall only affects WeWork in the United States. The company is present in 39 countries where it occupies 777 office buildings. However, the bankruptcy only affects the United States business and it is studying the option of filing debt acknowledgments in Canada as well. WeWork has announced that it will continue to serve associates and franchisees around the world.

However, it is more than likely that the company will make progressive moves to reduce its presence in other countries by selling its assets and reducing its business areas where it can.

The pandemic and teleworking gave it the finishing touch. WeWork’s business model was based on a really attractive idea but it has had neither direction nor luck on its side. Create a flexible space in which companies and self-employed workers could have a space with everything they need to carry out their task and be side by side (literally) sharing a space with other companies with which to create synergies. As an idea it is not bad at all and WeWork managed to become a benchmark in that area.

In 2020 the pandemic arrived and with it the rise of teleworking. The perfect Storm. With the occupation of the offices at half speed and with contracts negotiated upwards, the giant’s legs began to tremble. “It has been a challenge for me to watch from the sidelines since 2019 how WeWork has failed to take advantage of a product that is more relevant today than ever,” WeWork co-founder and former CEO Adam Neumann said in a statement to CNBC. “I believe that, with the right strategy and team, a reorganization will allow WeWork to successfully re-emerge.”

The vaccine did not work for them. Given the fall into the abyss that the company was facing, the management tried to take a turn in the direction last September, trying to redirect the financial situation.

Lease contracts were renegotiated and an attempt was made to reduce expenses as much as possible, but the bankruptcy filing confirms that the cures did not arrive in time. Icarus has fallen without touching the sun.

Imagen | Unsplash (Brandon Hooper)