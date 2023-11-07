WeWork declares bankruptcy in the US and Canada

WeWork, the once buzzy coworking startup, has filed for bankruptcy protection in federal court. This is reported by Cnn. The “Chapter 11” filing is the culmination of an unstoppable downward spiral that has dragged an enterprise once valued at $47 billion into the dust. “Now is the time for us to move forward into the future by aggressively addressing our legacy leases and significantly improving our balance sheet,” he said David TolleyCEO of WeWorkin a press release.

“We have defined a new category of work and these steps will allow us to remain the global leader in flexible working,” he said further, “we remain committed to investing in our products, services and a team of world-class employees to support our community.”

The descending parable of WeWork began with the 2019 IPO attempt, when documentation provided to stock exchange authorities revealed higher-than-expected losses and potential conflicts of interest for the co-founder and then CEO Adam Neumannwhose unorthodox style played an important role in the massive media coverage the company enjoyed.

In 2021, two years after Neumann’s ouster, WeWork it went public with a valuation of just $9 billion. What contributed to the disaffection among investors was a core business focused not on technology but on the rental of real estate properties to be modernized and offered as spaces for flexible work. The spread of smart working during the pandemic and the impact on the real estate sector of rising interest rates did the rest. The actions of WeWork they would have lost 98% in 2023 alone.

