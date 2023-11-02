WeWork collapses on the stock market and is ready to file for Chapter 11

WeWork is facing a steep fall on Wall Street and is rapidly approaching the possibility of filing for Chapter 11, a managed insolvency procedure under the US Code to avoid complete bankruptcy. The company has 777 locations in 39 countries, hosting approximately 906,000 workstations. In Italy, there are five offices, all located in Milan. Founded in New York in 2010 with the goal of creating environments where individuals and companies could collaborate and work, WeWork has revolutionized the way we understand work. However, its rise was short-lived, mainly due to the 2020 pandemic, which dealt a severe blow to its business. What is perhaps definitively entering into crisis is the paradigm of smart working, of being able to carry out one’s work from anywhere. The “physical” becomes central again. And the economy is realizing it.



Valued at $47 billion in 2019 and controlled by SoftBank, the company has already received massive $5 billion in funding in 2019, which after four years has not produced the desired results. The impact of Covid and the widespread adoption of smart working have damaged the company. Subsequently, high interest rates made the cost of debt unsustainable. As of June 30, 2023, the debt amounted to 2.9 billion dollars, and WeWork recorded a loss of 696 million dollars in the first six months, burning 530 million.

The high rental costs and the low space utilization rate have created a critical situation. As a result, WeWork stock lost over 40% on Wall Street yesterday. According to the Wall Street Journal, WeWork has not yet paid the interest owed to bondholders, which could soon lead to it filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. The New York-based company is reportedly considering filing for bankruptcy as early as next week in New Jersey. So far, WeWork has made no official comments, but said it is conducting negotiations with some bondholders, for whom the 30-day grace period has been triggered, in order to “improve its financial situation” and “optimize your real estate portfolio,” obtaining a seven-day extension. On the occasion of the presentation of the half-yearly results, the company had previously acknowledged the financial difficulties, attributing them to “oversupply in commercial real estate, increasing competition in the flexible space sector and macroeconomic volatility, which have led to weaker demand than foreseen.”

