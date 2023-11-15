Richard Westbrook has signed a deal with JDC-Miller MotorSports to race the Porsche 963 in the 2024 IMSA SportsCar Championship.

The British expert will join Tijmen Van Der Helm on board the LMDh #5 which will be entered again in the GTP Class by the Minnesota team, with Phil Hanson who will be third driver for the Endurance Cup races as already announced a few weeks ago, while Ben Keating will be their companion for the 24 Hours of Daytona.

The signing of Westbrook therefore brings the 48-year-old back to the American team after a season spent in the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship with Cadillac Racing. General Motors had said that they were inclined to confirm the crew of the V-Series.R #2 in the World Championship, but at this point the official announcements from the American company are awaited, with the Chip Ganassi Racing team having in the meantime said goodbye and thanked Westbrook.

Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

#5 JDC Miller MotorSports Porsche 963: Tijmen van der Helm, Mike Rockenfeller, Jenson Button

“We are very satisfied with our 2023 season with the Porsche 963 in the GTP Class, we have all gained a huge amount of knowledge – said John Church, Head of JDC-Miller MotorSports – For 2024, we will have a balance between young and experienced But most importantly, all of our drivers will have extensive prototype experience in IMSA.”

“This driver lineup, along with the support of Porsche Motorsports North America, will put us in a position to compete for victories.”