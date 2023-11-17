loading…

Donors from Western countries stopped funding Arab human rights groups because they criticized Israeli atrocities in Gaza, Palestine. Photo/REUTERS

BEIRUT – Western donors cut funding to human rights groups and Arab civil society groups for criticizing atrocities Israel in the war against Hamas in Gaza, Palestine.

All the humanitarian aid and civil society groups that spoke to Al Jazeera said some Western donors had withdrawn financial support for Arab media, human rights groups and think tanks.

They also said they were disappointed with many Western countries and foundations because of their support for Israel’s bombing and siege of Gaza.

“The magnitude of anger and bitterness is not only limited to our society, but also to us (as defenders of human rights in the Arab region). We don’t know how or whether we can interact again with some Western governments or partners,” said Hossam Baghat, executive director of the Egyptian Initiative for Personal Rights (EIPR).

Israel’s assault on Gaza, a besieged Palestinian enclave described by rights groups as an “open-air prison”, has killed more than 11,000 people since it began on October 7.

The conditions have prompted UN experts and hundreds of scholars to warn that 2.3 million people are at risk of genocide.

Egyptian, Palestinian and Lebanese civil society groups told Al Jazeera they had spoken out against Israeli atrocities in Gaza.

They all say that their advocacy and reporting is increasingly at odds with European donor countries that have been largely silent about Israel’s relentless attacks on civilians, which are alleged to be in violation of international law.

Days after unprecedented Hamas attacks on military posts and surrounding villages in southern Israel on October 7, Austria, Denmark, Germany and Sweden suspended bilateral development assistance programs in Gaza and the West Bank, according to Human Rights Watch (HRW).

The pause resulted in a loss of $139 million in funding and impacted UN agencies, the Palestinian Authority which governs the West Bank, and a number of civil society organizations.