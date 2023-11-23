A giveaway for the web is coming again! On this occasion, together with South Gamesyou will have the opportunity to choose to take a physical copy of Gerda: A Flame in Winter para Nintendo Switch.

Remember that this game has been acclaimed and named as one of the best indies. What do you have to do to be eligible to take this pack? Very easy, follow next steps on Twitter:

Follow on Twitter at @MeridiemGames y @Nintendo

RT al giveaway tweet (set at our Twitter profile) Reply to the giveaway tweet mentioning a friend

The giveaway will be available from today until next November 30, 2023 at 11:59 p.m. (Spanish peninsular time). Shipments are only made to the Iberian Peninsula and the Balearic Islands. Good luck to everyone!