Those beneficiaries of the Pension for the Welfare of the Elderly, They will not be able to use their Banco del Bienestar cards in El Buen Fin 2023.

Bank plastic will not be accepted in the establishments participating in this commercial event.

The main reason why the elderly beneficiaries of the Bienestar Pension will not be able to use their Bienestar cards is because the Banco del Bienestar and their card only They are limited to depositing the social program, checking the balance and making purchases at participating stores.

However, what beneficiaries of the Pension for the Well-being of the Elderly can do is go to an ATM, withdraw the available money and buy with cash at the companies participating in Buen Fin 2023.

