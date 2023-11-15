There is a popular saying that “you won’t go to bed without knowing something else.” In today’s program, one of the panels revealed a very curious fact about cows.

The study reveals that cows communicate with each other during the period of sexual activity, while waiting for food and when they are separated from the group.

Jorge Fernández, who reported this discovery after the panel resolved, has confessed that this being the case “they are not so different from us either.”

“Those three important things: sex, food and when you’re alone,” the presenter says with a laugh.