The Marvel Cinematic Universe is not going through its best moment. Since the premiere of Avengers: Endgamefew films in the franchise have had the success they expected and, consequently, they have already considered bringing back the original cast of the MCU superteam.

Well, Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios, responded to these rumors during the premiere of The Marvelsthe last MCU film in this very irregular 2023, full of projects that have not turned out as expected, as in the case of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania or Secret Invasion.

“We are doing a project with Scarlett. I love Robert, he is part of the family. But as for returning, we will have to see.”

It seems that the rumors were true and Marvel He wants to bring back the original Avengers for a project in the future, probably Secret Wars, with the multiverses as the main excuse for the return of all of them in their maximum splendor.

In addition, she also confirmed that Scarlett Johansson was still working on a Marvel film as a producer, something that the actress herself already commented several months ago and that everything indicates that it will be Thunderboltsthe spiritual sequel to Black Widow.

