We are halfway through November and there are still people who will receive their benefitsaccording to the pension they have from the Ministry of Welfare.
Yes yes you are beneficiary or beneficiary of the Pension for the Welfare of the Elderly, the Pension for the Welfare of People with Disabilities and the Support Program for the Welfare of Girls and Boys, Children of Working Mothersyour deposit for the two-month period corresponding to November to December It will be according to the first letter of your first surname.
Here you can find out the calendar of bank dispersion of Welfare pensions:
Bimester November – December 2023
Letters
Deposit
November
L
Thursday
16
M
Friday
17
M
Mars
21
N, Ñ, O
Wednesday
22
P, Q
Thursday
23
R
Friday
24
R
Monday
27
S
Mars
28
T, U
Wednesday
29
V, W, X, Y, Z
Thursday
30
It is important that you remember that from the day of the deposit you can now use your pension. If you need more information or clear doubts, you can obtain it on the page gob.mx/bienestar
With information from the Ministry of Welfare
