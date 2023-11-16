We are halfway through November and there are still people who will receive their benefitsaccording to the pension they have from the Ministry of Welfare.

Yes yes you are beneficiary or beneficiary of the Pension for the Welfare of the Elderly, the Pension for the Welfare of People with Disabilities and the Support Program for the Welfare of Girls and Boys, Children of Working Mothersyour deposit for the two-month period corresponding to November to December It will be according to the first letter of your first surname.

Here you can find out the calendar of bank dispersion of Welfare pensions:

Bimester November – December 2023

Letters

Deposit

November

L

Thursday

16

M

Friday

17

M

Mars

21

N, Ñ, O

Wednesday

22

P, Q

Thursday

23

R

Friday

24

R

Monday

27

S

Mars

28

T, U

Wednesday

29

V, W, X, Y, Z

Thursday

30

It is important that you remember that from the day of the deposit you can now use your pension. If you need more information or clear doubts, you can obtain it on the page gob.mx/bienestar

With information from the Ministry of Welfare

