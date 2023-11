Her son has been deregistered, but still lives with her. And for this, a mother in Hof van Twente has to pay a lot of money: the municipality is demanding 15,362 euros back from her social assistance benefit. An amount that she said she would never be able to pay. And so she fights back in court. She receives support from an unexpected source from the municipality’s lawyer. According to the judge, the recovery is unjustified.