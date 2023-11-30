Suara.com – This miracle story comes from Safina Namukwaya, a 70 year old grandmother from Uganda who gave birth to twins on Wednesday (29/11/2023) local time.

This story was told by Doctor Edward Tamale Sali, who assisted with the birth at a medical facility in the capital city of Kampala, where Safina received fertility treatment.

“This is an extraordinary achievement, giving birth to twins from the oldest mother in Africa who is 70 years old,” he said as reported by AFP, Thursday (30/11/2023).

Sali stated that the condition of the mother and her twin children, who are currently being treated at the local hospital, are in good health.

“There is no way to express my joy right now,” said Safina.

Safina herself lives in Masaka Village which is about 120 kilometers, west of Kampala.

Safina said that usually when a woman reaches 70 years of age, she is considered weak and unable to give birth or care for a baby.

“This is the miracle of the birth of twins,” he said.

Even so, three years earlier, Safina admitted that she had given birth to a girl, in 2020 to be precise.

So far, Safina has been ridiculed as a cursed woman who was previously thought to have failed to have children.

Safina herself experienced misfortune in 1992 when her first husband died. When her husband died, Safina had no children.

However, fate said otherwise, in 1996 he met his partner who is still by his side.

Even so, Safina admitted that she was disappointed with her partner, because until she gave birth he had not come to visit her at the hospital.

“Maybe he wasn’t happy that I gave birth to twins because men don’t want to know you’re carrying more than one child in your womb for fear of the responsibility that comes with it.”