Porsche’s 2023 in Formula E has been a year full of ups and downs, like a roller coaster. After an extraordinary start to the season, with second place in Mexico followed by victory in both races in Saudi Arabia, Pascal Wehrlein, one of the two drivers of the factory team, seemed the big favorite to win the drivers’ title. Furthermore, the German manufacturer itself was considered favorite for victory in the team classification, thanks to a clear superiority shown at the start of the world championship.

However, after the double success in Saudi Arabia, apart from another victory in Jakarta, Wehrlein never returned to the podium in the remainder of the season, finishing the season in fourth place. Given the premises and the fact that Jake Dennis won the championship on the 99X Electric, a customer of the Andretti team, there was undoubtedly a certain sense of regret within the team.

After the Valencia tests which officially opened Season 10, Wehrlein talked about which aspects Porsche intervened in during the break following the end of last season and which areas need to be improved to concretely fight for the world championship.

“I think it was a positive season. It was our best season so far. I think after the good start we expected something more than fourth place in the drivers’ championship and in the teams championship. However, it was a positive season. We need to improve a couple of things and then we should be able to fight for the championship”, the German driver told the Formula E website, first of all giving a balance of the championship concluded in London last July.

The new season will kick off next January in Mexico City, a location Wehrlein knows very well. In Season 5 he had in fact almost achieved victory with the Mahindra, but had to give up in the last few meters after running out of energy. His success then came a few years later, in 2022, where he achieved his first triumph with Porsche. In reality, the German’s roadmap in Mexico includes other good results: last year he obtained a good second place, while in 2021 he achieved a victory on the Puebla track (which temporarily replaced the Autodromo Hermanos Rodríguez), also if he was later disqualified for an error made by Porsche in the tire declaration.

“I think Mexico will be a good track for us in general, and it has always been a good track. It’s clear that we are quite strong in the races, we just need to sort out qualifying. I think our average starting position last season was around in ninth place. Being in front makes life and racing much easier”, added the Porsche driver. An important issue because if in the first races of the season the fact of having something more in terms of energy management could have allowed us to recover over the long distance, with the growth of our opponents this element of advantage has disappeared.

Although some matches were quite eventful, on several occasions Wehrlein was unable to access the direct elimination phase, thus being forced to have to come back and expend more energy than his opponents. The objective for 2024 is therefore to consistently place in the first four rows, in order to be able to tackle the race with different management. A lot of work was also done on the software, one of the few elements on which the teams can intervene freely.

“There were some weekends where we struggled, especially in qualifying, and we only started from 15th and 17th place. We have to cancel those qualifyings. Our goal should be to finish in the top six or seven. We worked very hard to understand what it means and what it takes to qualify well, and obviously with our excellent race pace we should have a good weekend,” added the German.

