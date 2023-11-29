Suara.com – Presidential candidate number two, Prabowo Subianto, will visit Surabaya this weekend. This was stated by the Chair of the Prabowo-Gibran National Campaign Team (TKN), Rosan Perkasa Roelani.

Rosan said that Prabowo would carry out campaign activities outside the city at the weekend. Of course he has taken leave as Minister of Defense in accordance with regulations.

“This weekend we are going to Surabaya. There are several points in Surabaya, and we will also go to West Java. “So on Saturday and Sunday we will be in West Java,” said Rosan in Kertanegara, South Jakarta, Wednesday (29/11/2023) evening.

For Friday this week, said Rosan, Prabowo was in Jakarta consolidating with the national campaign team (TKN) and regional campaign team (TKD), as well as all volunteers.

“On Friday, from morning until maybe evening we will consolidate all TKN and TKD together with all volunteers and all elements holding a joint meeting in Jakarta,” he explained.

Meanwhile, said Rosan, Gibran will focus his activities in Solo and Central Java.

One of Gibran’s activities in Solo is attending the U-17 World Cup Final, which will be held at Manahan Stadium Solo, next Saturday (2/12).

“Mas Gibran will also be holding the U-17 World Cup Final in Solo, he will also be attending and then there will be several events,” explained Rosan.

Gibran’s campaign schedule this week concentrates more on Central Java. In the future, the campaign schedule will be rescheduled.

“Mas Gibran is concentrating more this week in Central Java and then several other programs will be arranged,” he said.

Currently, Prabowo and Gibran, continued Rosan, will campaign separately first. However, in the future, the TKN team will schedule Prabowo-Gibran to campaign simultaneously.

“So, Mas Gibran will campaign alone, Prabowo will campaign alone, but in several places he will campaign simultaneously,” he concluded.