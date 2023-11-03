Wednesday season 2 is one of the most anticipated Netflix series. And it looks like it will be better thanks to this change.

Wednesday’s Change season 2 will improve the Netflix series. The first installment took pains to focus on the main character, rather than the members of his peculiar family. This contributed to the great success of the series on the streaming platform. distinguished it from its classical predecessors. For the first time, the daughter of the Addams Family stands on her own two feet. She faces high school and a mysterious murder practically alone. Although her family is present, she serves almost exclusively as support.

For Wednesday season 2, Netflix has hinted at possible changes with a new member of the Addams Family appearing on the scene and the rest playing a larger role than in the first delivery. This is likely to end up being the right decision. Now that the series has a solid place center stage and has established its credentials, other Addams can play a more relevant role without disrupting the formula. On the contrary, not only can it benefit the show considerably, but it could also unlock all kinds of potential as the plot progresses.

The relevance of the rest of the Addams Family

During the Netflix Tudum event, The cast of season 2 Wednesday let it slip that a new member of the Addams Family will appear in the second installment. The first season includes Gomez and Morticia, their little brother Pugsley and their uncle Stink. This leaves several obvious candidates for the new addition. We haven’t seen Grandma Frump yet, and since the first season focuses on female ancestors, her arrival would make a lot of dramatic sense. Primo Cosa is another obvious choice. In previous Addams Family projects, he often appears unannounced. A cameo similar to Uncle Stink in the first season would fit perfectly.

Another option is Pubert Addams in the Wednesday season 2 on Netflix, the third baby son first introduced in The Addams Family: The Tradition Continues (1993). In a recent interview with Variety, costume designer Colleen Atwood hinted at new outfits for Morticia Addams in season two. In fact, she emphasized the “homely looks” of hers. A new baby would easily justify that design. Especially, with the other two Addams children almost grown. Either way, a new addition would make it much easier to give other family members an important role.

