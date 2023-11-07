Big surprise! One of the actresses from Wednesday left the set earlier than expected and will not return. Here we give you all the information.

As the first season of Wednesday was a tremendous success, quickly becoming one of the most viewed series on Netflix. Therefore, it didn’t take long to confirm the second one, which began filming but had to stop due to the Hollywood strike.

We now know that one of the series’ actresses, Thora Birch, had to leave the set in Romania and return to the United States ahead of schedule, leaving some of her scenes unfinished.

Details of what happened.

According to Independent, an MGM representative announced that Thora Birch had to leave filming the second season of “Wednesday” due to a “personal matter” in her native country and unfortunately “will not return to production.”

Thora Birch

Sources close to the situation shed light on the reasons behind the talented actress’s departure, revealing that Birch had to face personal challenges related to an illness in her family. While production had already been suspended for a while, Thora Birch had reportedly completed most of her scenes. Therefore, they will cut some scenes of her character or replace her when they return to filming.

As is the case with many Hollywood productions, season 2 of Wednesday has been affected by the challenges of the ongoing strike by writers and actors. With filming taking place in Romania, the cast and crew had already been hard at work before production sets around the world were closed in July, following union regulations.

Due to these obstacles, the Wednesday team has been waiting patiently for four months, with no word on when they will be able to return to set. So let’s hope they can return soon and we finally know when it will return to Netflix.

Fuente independent.